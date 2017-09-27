Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Paris Fashion Week got the most spectacular opening thanks to Saint Laurent. Anthony Vaccarello is not only the creative director of the luxury fashion house, but he lives and breathes Saint Laurent. This innovative genius staged the most astonishing show for Spring 2018. Models had a leggy moment. Voluminous figures and stunning glamour were everywhere.

“I want to tell the story of Saint Laurent, of Paris—nothing more deeply than that. That girl of Saint Laurent—she wants to have fun. She’s not depressed. She wants to enjoy life!”- Vaccarello said.

When you think of Yves Saint Laurent, the first thing that comes to mind is Paris. And what other landmark screams Paris better than the Eiffel Tower!? The mind-blowing Trocadero area near the base of the Tower served as a catwalk last night. Vaccarello wanted to pay tribute to the legendary Yves with his Spring 2018 collection. Things got even more emotional with the unexpected death of Pierre Berge in the beginning of September. Berge was the business mastermind behind the French fashion house, and Saint Laurent’s best friend. Each seat had a card saying: “Maybe this is crazy love. The love of two madmen.”, a personal note from Pierre to Yves.

Anthony dived deep into the archives of the fashion house, starting from the very beginning and focusing on the haute couture days. The opening looks were inspired by Saint Laurent’s villa in Marrakesh and offered a relaxed bohemian style. The accent was on the ultra-short patterned leather shorts and loose shirts.

As the night progressed, designs got more elegant and sensual. The voluminous puffy dresses and tops that looked like real clouds left everyone in awe. Vaccarello expressed his wild spirit on the designs with the mesmerizing embroidery and sequins.

A-list celebrities got to watch the long-legged models walk on the huge catwalk with a sparkling Eifel Tower in the background. Robin Wright, Lenny Kravitz, Courtney Love, Frances Bean Cobain all arrived wearing SL from head to toes. The biggest face of this fashion month, Kaia Gerber had her Paris Fashion Week debut last night.

There isn’t a single doubt that he did that, plus paid the honors of the biggest French designer in the best possible way. Each and every single design carries the YSL spirit. The Spring 2018 collection is a great way to remind the new generations of the Yves Saint Laurent’s grand impact in fashion.

Photo: Kim WestonArnold / Indigital.tv