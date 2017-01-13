Anthony Vaccarello Unveils Minimalist-Chic Saint Laurent Spring 2017 Ad Campaign

Saint Laurent is definitely starting off the year with a bang, as proven by one of the most risqué and provocative ad campaigns the French mansion has ever released so far. The latest Saint Laurent spring/summer 2017 ad campaign not only makes an important statement by freeing the nipple in some of its pictures (following the Balmain spring 2017 ad campaign’s example), but also shows us that sensuality comes in various forms.

Captured by Collier Schorr, the Saint Laurent spring 2017 campaign is currently one of the most discussed on the main social media platforms, as in some of the pictures, famous Danish model and often Saint Laurent’s brand ambassador Freja Beha Erichsen is seen wearing nothing but a pair of long tassel earrings. Along with Erichsen, models Yasmin Wijnaldum, Binx Walton and Lexi Boling also make their appearances, looking like one of the coolest model squads around.

New York-based photographer Schorr, who has been capturing images of young and androgynous figures for almost 30 years, perfectly managed to capture the Saint Laurent spring 2017 collection’s visions on fashion, life and creativity, which in return took newly appointed creative director Anthony Vaccarello to the most glamorous and free-spirited years of the Eighties.

That was Vaccarello’s first take on Saint Laurent’s fashion legacy after acclaimed designer Hedi Slimane parted ways from the house back in March 2016, leaving Vaccarello big shoes to fill in. Slimane, who, according to Harper’s Bazaar, is now willing to pursue a full-time career in photography, always provided spectacular Saint Laurent ad campaigns, which often became iconic.

Vaccarello’s visions on his first-ever Saint Laurent spring 2017 ad campaign are, however, not disappointing, especially thanks to Schorr’s intimate and introspective touches, the outcomes of which got further enhanced by the black and white effects of the pictures.

As for the staples and accessories Vaccarello decided to highlight throughout the campaign, he focused on the most glamorously rock garments with deconstructed figures, as well as the more standard (although revisited), androgynously chic Saint Laurent-inspired outfits, the sheer patterns and tailored jackets out of which truly refine the entire campaign with a provocatively captivating and sophisticated allure.

Saint Laurent’s risqué spring 2017 ad campaign also features a short film entitled “Evening Part 1”, which inevitably makes us hope for a second part as soon as the upcoming Saint Laurent collection hits the catwalk during PFW in less than a month. As if it wasn’t exciting enough, the short video also gives us a better glimpse of the kind of party Vaccarello and Schorr, along with models Erichsen, Wijnaldum, Walton and Boling had while trying to embrace Saint Laurent’s spring 2017 campaign (spoiler: it was definitely a fun party!).

