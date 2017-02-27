Salvatore Ferragamo Delivers Sensual Femininity for Fall/Winter 2017-18

The Salvatore Ferragamo fall/winter 2017-18 collection showed off the true understanding of the feminine form without playing into skin-tight themes, with the exception of the full-length gloves that were worn with many of the looks. There were fitted looks, fur accents that created incredibly full collars and overall creatively designed pieces that are hard to describe, but aesthetically they were incredibly interesting and pleasing.

The 44-piece collection was a bit of a journey, in a pleasant and really wearable feeling way. Fulvio Rigoni did an exceptional job with this collection that at times seemed full of surreal moodiness given form. There were so many different elements that could have gone very left and uncomfortable, but he kept the reins on his design and turned out incredibly exciting pieces.

Architectural and sculptural elements worked well with animal prints done in subdued and muted colors, as well as unexpected bright shades alongside colored leather in shades of brown green and purple. The sculpted appearances of many of the pieces also helped the ever-present puffer coat and vest options along with a twist that was well appreciated.

According to Fulvio Rigoni, the inspiration for the Salvatore Ferragamo fall 2017 collection came from a TV campaign done by Serge Lutens for Jun Ropé that aired in the Seventies. Of the source of his inspiration, Rigoni said: “His idea of beauty is very peculiar and kind of surreal. I translated it into very real.”

The Salvatore Ferragamo fall/winter 2017 collection is everything it should be and more; it shows promise of incredible future shows. Even though everything did not mesh together perfectly, there was nothing that could not be adjusted or worn with a certain attitude. There are many fashion choices everywhere that do and do not appeal to others, but in this case, I believe that we will be seeing a lot of these pieces worn throughout the fall and winter season.

The future collections Rigoni will produce will only get better – this is obvious. Once he really finds his stride, his runway presentations will be awe-inspiring, as this collection itself was intriguing and enticing even with its slight flaws. He really tried to make the collection an evolving one that can be worn in multiple seasons, rather than just those with a chill.

This is only Fulvio’s second collection for Salvatore Ferragamo, but with the addition of a bit more depth and a bolder approach towards glamour and drama he will be capable of stunning his audience in the best of ways.

Photos courtesy of Vogue