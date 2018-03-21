San Francisco Becomes The Largest U.S. City To Ban Fur

Last year we had predictions that 2018 will be the year of fur-free fashion. We are always pleased to hear that more and more fashion labels say no to fur. Last week. Donatella Versace announced that she will no longer kill animals in the name of fashion. San Francisco will also join the no-fur movement starting from January 1. The city’s board of supervisors voted to ban the sale of fur, making San Francisco the largest city in the USA to do so. Every member of the board agreed that the city needs to stop selling fur items. The board hopes that this decision will inspire other cities in the country to follow their steps.



“This has been one of the things on their agenda, especially in San Francisco. We know that when we do things in San Francisco that a lot of times it will get attention nationally and globally. We also feel a big responsibility when we’re in a position like this because it could really make a huge impact,” a spokesperson of the board of supervisors said in a statement.

After January 1, every retailer that sells apparel or accessories with new fur will be punished with $500 fine per violation. For example, if there are 5 items made of new fur, that will result in 5 violations. For those who have purchased fur to this date, there is a one-year amnesty on the fine. The fur ban in San Francisco is a follow-up to the anti-fur initiatives from other cities in the USA as well as other countries. West Hollywood was the first city in the USA to prohibit the sale of fur back in 2011. Berkeley did the same in 2017. Next, the U.K’s fur ban act “prohibits the keeping of animals solely or primarily for slaughter for the value of their fur”. Other countries that have banned fur farming include Australia and the Netherlands. The Netherlands also has plans to shot down mink farms by 2024. Norway has similar plans, expected to be fully realized by 2025. This country has also banned fur farms.

This year many fashion brands joined the anti-fur family. Besides Versace, Gucci, Diane von Furstenberg, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo said no to fur just recently. Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Stella McCartney and Tommy Hilfiger have been fur-free for years. Many nowadays customers, especially those who belong to the younger generations don’t support animal cruelty in fashion. Their ethical preferences together with the efforts of animal activists have made many brands to exclude fur from their offerings. It is revolutionary that even entire cities decided to join the anti-fur policy.