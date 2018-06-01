Sandra Bullock Makes a Case for Daytime Sequins

Actress Sandra Bullock pulled off the daytime sequin trend from the runways like a pro! Take a look at her head-to-toe sequined outfit in this video.
Recent Posts
Actress Sandra Bullock pulled off the daytime sequin trend from the runways like a pro! Take a look at her head-to-toe sequined outfit in this video.
Fendi presented a vibrant lineup meant for confident powerful women. Feast your eyes on the best looks from the fashion house's Resort 2019 collection in this video.
Khloe Kardashian is not here for people who judge her relationship with cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Find out more about her brutal clapback in this video.
Stuart Vevers is taking Coach all around the country. The previous collections were a love letter to New York City. For Resort 2019, the designer took Coach 1941 to Los Angeles, circa 1993. The inspiration...
This year is already so much more diverse than 2017 in any possible way. The times when some ladies felt left out of the fashion and beauty worlds are slowly coming to an end. It’s...