Sarah Jessica Parker & Gilt Launch Bridal Collection

Sarah Jessica Parker is one busy lady. She peaked world fame thanks to her infamous role as Carrie Bradshaw in the series Sex and The City. Carrie was a fashion addict with immense love towards shoes. Parker shares the same passion for fashion in her real life and has a unique personal style. This fashion guru is now expanding her influence in the bridal world. Sarah Jessica Parker and Gilt are launching an exclusive bridal collection.



The ready-to-wear line is made with fancy brides in mind, who love to stand out on their special day. It features 10 different styles, all very versatile and unique. Don’t expect to see glamorous princess-style gowns in white. Instead, Sarah Jessica Parker focused on delivering a diverse range of jumpsuits, dresses, skirts, bodysuits and more. The color palette is also very interesting, considering the fact that we don’t have the chance to see bridal wear in black, baby blue, red, blush, and poppy very often.

With her experience in the shoe industry, the actress found out that women very often want to buy unconventional wedding dresses that they can also wear for another event. Spending a lot of money on a garment that you’ll only wear once is not trendy anymore. So ladies want to make the most of what they buy. The wedding ensembles for Gilt feature gorgeous embroidery, beads, stones and other cute details.

“We kept having these wonderful women of all ages and backgrounds and sizes and shapes, they kept telling us they were buying for their wedding and they were not buying what would be conventionally thought of as a bridal shoe. We recognized that there was this space where brides were looking for something that felt different, that suggested who they were. So we were encouraged to create a bridal collection within our collection, so in those deliveries, we always have a bridal shoe. But people tend to use our shoes anyway outside of that for that special occasion.”- the actress told WWD.

Together with the 10 wedding dress styles, Sarah Jessica Parker will drop 15 exclusive shoe styles from the SJP footwear collection. This will make the shopping experience for future brides better and easier.

The SJP Bridal Collection is exclusively available on gilt.com. Prices for the wedding garments will range between $295 and $2,395 with sizes starting at 0 up to 14. The shoe styles will cost between $350 and $485 with sizes from 36 to 40.

Photo Credit: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker