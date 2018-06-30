Savage x Fenty Drops Kinky Xccessories

It’s time to kink it up in the bedroom with Savage x Fenty’s new drops. Just when we thought that Rihanna couldn’t bring any more fun in our lives, she strikes again. Only several days after announcing her gorgeous Moroccan Spice summer collection for Fenty Beauty, the Bajan singer has more surprises up her sleeves.



It’s officially time to welcome the Savage Xccessories. If anyone’s good with names, that’s definitely RiRi. It doesn’t matter if you have ever thought about owning bedroom accessories or not, you will now most certainly think of getting some. After seeing Fenty’s new releases, your bedroom party will take a whole new turn.

According to the brand, the Xccessories will come in two colors black or “caviar”, and soft lilac or “fairy dust”. For now, the X-rated will include 10 items. They are already available on savage.com. Bad Gal is introducing some very cool fetish-y accessories including whips, padded eye mask, restraints, handcuffs, lace garter, pasties done in either satin or leather, a riding crop, a lace eye mask, a mesh and chiffon garter and a satin garter.

The long-awaited Savage x Fenty first made a debut in May this year. RiRi hinted about her new venture for a while, making fans overly-excited to know more about the lingerie line. She promised there will be a diverse range of sizes, colors, and styles, all for an affordable price. Once fans complained that the range wasn’t as diverse as they expected, Rihanna promised that she will work on releasing even more sizes. The main goal of her Savage lingerie pieces is to make women feel sexy and powerful. So far, she’s been more than successful in doing that. The singer recently said that “I’m not built like Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie”. She wanted to stimulate ladies to love their own bodies.

When the Bajan beauty first announced Savage x Fenty, she also hinted there will be chic handcuffs. Since they were not released in May, everyone really hoped that the singer will launch the new releases soon. Some of the Xccessories are already sold out, so if you want to get your hands on the rest of the pieces you have to hurry up. Prices range from $18 to $24. If your favorite item is not available, you can sign-up for a pre-order.

Photo Credit: Savage x Fenty