Celebrities Fashion Video

Scarlett Johansson Wore Marchesa After Harvey Weinstein Scandal

By Updated on

Scarlett Johansson is the first celebrity to wear the label on the red carpet after multiple actresses accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Recent Posts

Why Cate Blanchett Re-Wore a Dress on The Red Carpet

Celebrities Fashion Video

Why Cate Blanchett Re-Wore a Dress on The Red Carpet

Cate Blanchett has a very good reason for wearing the same dress twice on the red carpet. Find out more in this video.

Influencer Camila Coelho Wore $1 Million Dollar Outfit At The Cannes Film Festival

Fashion Video

Influencer Camila Coelho Wore $1 Million Dollar Outfit At The Cannes Film Festival

Watch the video to see how a $1 million dollar outfit actually looks like!

Scarlett Johansson Wore Marchesa After Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Celebrities Fashion Video

Scarlett Johansson Wore Marchesa After Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Scarlett Johansson is the first celebrity to wear the label on the red carpet after multiple actresses accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Kris Jenner is Getting Her Own Makeup Collection With Kylie Cosmetics

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Kris Jenner is Getting Her Own Makeup Collection With Kylie Cosmetics

In case you have no idea how to treat your mom for mother's day, let Kylie Jenner show you. The beauty mogul is letting her mother Kris Jenner create her own makeup collection with Kylie...

Gigi Hadid Debuts Maybelline’s Soda Pop Eyeshadow Palette at The Met Gala

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Gigi Hadid Debuts Maybelline’s Soda Pop Eyeshadow Palette at The Met Gala

High-profile celebrity events are the perfect place to launch a new makeup product. The team of Maybelline New York already knows that, so they decided to announce a fresh drop during the Met Gala. As...