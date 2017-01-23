Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2017 Collection Beautifully Explores Chinoiserie Themes

Here we are with one of the industry’s most surrealist couture collections ever, showcased by visionary Bertrand Guyon in Paris a few hours ago. Guyon’s Schiaparelli Couture spring/summer 2017 collection could be described as a perfect transposition of the surrealist movement to fashion, with artistic inspiration aplenty running through each one of the staples unveiled.

Surrealism aside, for this Schiaparelli Couture spring 2017 collection, Guyon surrounded himself with both pictures captured by iconic fashion photographer Guy Bourdin, whose visions about fashion, art and life were (of course) surreal, dreamy and at times even provocative, and with inspiration directly drawn from the house’s founder and all-time muse, Elsa Schiaparelli.

As we all know, whenever a creative director digs around the house’s archives, interpreting and filtering its classics through a more modern lens, chances are the overall collection either ends up being a huge success, or a miserable failure, with the latter being inevitably the worst thing that could possibly ever happen in a designer’s career.

Guyon’s take on Schiaparelli’s legacy, was, however, an extremely well-thought one, which gave him the possibility to keep a synergy not only between the past and the future of the fashion house, but also between more feminine and masculine-inspired staples, effortlessly combining surrealist references with Schiaparelli’s classics.

While most of the collection’s figures, silhouettes and colors were directly inspired by Surrealism and Elsa Schiaparelli, most of the details used were brought to life thanks to Chinese artist Ah Xian, whose famous Human – Lotus statue and Far East scenarios are vividly recalled in most of the line-up’s fashions.

According to the mansion, their spring couture creations explore the opulence and simplicity that always go hand in hand when it comes to a Schiaparelli design, putting the focus on sensuality and exuberance. One of the things that astound us most is that although being profoundly couture-esque in its nature, this collection is also pleasantly wearable, with its ultimate majesty being the direct result of such contrasting patterns.

Throughout the whole runway show, wearable (and covetable indeed!) evening proposals got interrupted by equally captivating day-to-day garments, the versatility of which was mostly celebrated by the abounding number of separates Guyon treated us to.

Sixties-inspired mini dresses paired with Seventies-infused jackets and thigh-high boots were the focal point of the daily looks of the collection, while imposing long dresses, palazzo pants and long gowns with plunging side slits were the sole protagonists when it came to the evening dresses. In between these two sections, Guyon served up surrealist combinations of ready-to-wear/haute couture hybrid outfits that can easily transition from day to night, as well as from formal to informal events, leaving us in awe of one of Schiaparelli’s most inspiring couture collections.

Photos courtesy of Vogue