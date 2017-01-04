Schiaparelli and Julien Fournié Receive Couture House Status

Brands Schiaparelli and Julien Fournié have entered into an exclusive realm in the fashion world thanks to their new statuses as haute couture designers. These two brands are joining 15 couture houses, who have achieved status over the years; they are now up there with labels like Chanel and Dior, who have been there for quite some time, as well as others who have joined the circle more recently, like Alexis Mabille and Alexandre Vauthier.

The circle of couture fashion houses also includes seven members with correspondent status, with names like Azzedine Alaïa and Giorgio Armani in their ranks – there are 15 guest members stacked on top of the 15 already instated. Schiaparelli and Fournié both have rich histories in fashion as brands, and their respective couture work has influenced fashion in numerous ways over the years.

Schiaparelli, the eponymous label of Elsa Schiaparelli, was founded 90 years ago this year, back in 1927. This transition into the haute couture label is a long time coming for the designer brand; her fragrances were a large selling point to her brand’s growing fame back in the ‘30s, but it was her collaborations with the likes of Salvador Dali and Jean Cocteau that really had her brand booming.

The fashion house was shuttered back in 1954, only to be reopened nearly 60 years later in 2013 by Diego Della Valle, an Italian entrepreneur. The brand’s current designer, Bertrand Guyon, has been in his position since 2015. Guyon will be showing his new line of couture work on January 23.

The label of Julien Fournié, on the other hand, was founded much more recently, in 2009. Fournié had previously served as creative director of Torrente, a couture fashion house based in Paris, where he worked with prestigious industry designers such as Jean Paul Gaultier.

As a designer, his couture creations have embodied so many trends from several eras, bringing together aspects from Victorian England and punk rock, leather gowns and neon colors. There’s no doubt he will bring it with his new status! Fournié will be showing one day later than Schiaparelli, with a scheduled runway set for January 24.

It’s an exciting prospect for one old-but-reborn and one relatively new fashion house to enter in the ranks with these elite credentials. As the fashion world and the realm of haute couture continues to expand and reshape as time goes on, we can look forward to seeing how it is reflected in the future brands and fashion houses who will join Schiaparelli and Fournié.

But for now, we can just look forward to the 23rd/24th of this month when we can see what we have in store for these two haute couture brands thanks to their new elite titles!

