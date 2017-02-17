See by Chloé Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line Radiates Country-Chic Vibes

Although being Chloe’s little sister, See by Cholé is the fashion house’s most independent daughter, with a strong fashion taste anyone could effortlessly recognize. For the See by Chloé fall/winter 2017-18 collection, fashion designer Clare Waight Keller decided to take all of the different motifs See by Chloé is known for, and upgrade them to their most fashionable version.

The newest See by Chloé fall/winter 2017-18 collection featured the same signature androgynous boho-chic style Keller made us fall in love with, which this time around got filtered through a more street wear-inspired lens that, in return, created appealing hybrids anyone could easily play with.

Like many other fall/winter 2017 ready-to-wear collections showcased during this fashion week, See by Chloé’s is also all about separates, even with the long dresses displayed focusing on mix-and-matching patterns and wearable figures.

All of the collection’s dresses exuded cool country-chic vibes that make it infinitely easier to not only transition from daywear to eveningwear, but to either go for a full boho-inspired look, or a more street-style-infused one. Among the many separates, Clare Waight Keller included cozy jackets to channel on a daily basis, the motifs of which subtly recall those of the dresses and shirts, whether it is through the colors or the textures used.

Shirts actually play this collection’s biggest role, as Keller decided to give her own version of pussy-bow blouses, here seen as more versatile unlike other couturiers’ proposals. Ruffled and relaxed in their lines, the pussy-bow shirts also set the mood for the line-up’s other proposals, which all reminded us of the Amish-inspired garments we had the chance to see at most of the latest New York Fashion Week’s runway shows (though the master at reinventing the Amish fashions remains Pierpaolo Piccioli with his RED Valentino fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection).

High necks, rigid skirts, textured fabrics and roomy trousers often made their appearance throughout the line-up, recalling the androgynous-boho look we mentioned before. To harmoniously balance the clean-cut and heavyweight garments, fashion designer Clare Waight Keller chose to finish off most of her items with lightweight flared lines, as seen in the cropped jeans, bell-sleeved shirts and peplum cuts.

All in all, we could say this collection is specifically appealing for two main reasons, which will surely make many onlookers and customers head to the See by Chloé stores: the accessory line and coats/jackets.

As usual, Keller filled her See by Chloé line-up with tons of it-items to choose from, emphasizing the handbags and the tight boots this time around. With this little sister of Chloé’s mainly targeted towards a younger audience, all of the items featured fresher lines that could easily recreate the high/low look many millennials are looking for. The same goes for the coat line, which treated us to must-have, winter-approved items that make it possible for anyone to invest in timeless staples to wear in the winters to come.

Photos courtesy of Vogue