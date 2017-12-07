Born in 2001 at the helm of Stella McCartney, See is Chloé’s little sister launched to aim at a younger consumer base. Although a young, See by Chloé is more sophisticated and classy than most of the brands that target millennials.

For Pre-Fall 2018 the ultimate See by Chloé girl is set to travel to Berlin’s underground. You’d think she’d go all the way edgy, but the gallery girl likes to keep things classy with a dose of a hippy vibe. Consider her style as a fusion of high fashion and worthy thrift shop finds. See by Chloé is for explorers who like to have fun. They can dive into their romantic side with the charming floral dresses and explore their wild side with relaxed silhouettes and fun cuts.

See by Chloé offered a range of playful dresses you can take everywhere from a stroll around town to a dance night. There are ruffles, florals, asymmetric hems, and everything girly and bouncy to keep up with your confident step. In fact, ruffles were a star of the show in the See by Chloé Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Everything from blouses, dresses, and skirts had different types of ruffles that added life to the designs. At times on sleeves, at times on hems, these decorative elements infused the collection with a dose of femininity.

The long tops had a central spot in the Pre-Fall 2018 See by Chloé collection. The fashion house paired knee-length or longer blouses with flared trousers that gave a strong ’70s vibe to the looks. The dress-like tops added dimension to the ensembles and offered new ideas for layering in 2018.

As we said earlier, See by Chloé is not a typical millennial brand, but you’d see some streetwear trends here and there. See by Chloé kept the brand’s logo mostly undercover except in the chic mini clutches that featured “See By” with huge letters on the front.

Some of the ensembles were spiced up with long belts left to hang on one side, a trend that dominates on the streets thanks to Off-White‘s industrial belts. Different types of keys were added to bags, jeans and used as necklaces, which is a trend that debuted on the runway shows during the Fall 2017 fashion month. Other than these few elements that took cues from the latest trends, the collection carried a unique story with its own tone and expression. It’s always good to see one-of-a-kind stories on the fashion scene.

Photo Credit: See By Chloé