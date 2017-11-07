See Kate Upton’s Wedding Gown & Photo Moments

The blonde bombshell Kate Upton and the Houston Astors Justin Verlander are another celebrity couple that tied the knot. Upton and Verlander looked impeccable while walking down the aisle under the bright Tuscan sun. The couple got married on Saturday in an intimate ceremony. This was probably one of the best weeks in Verlander’s life. The baseball player and his team took the final win in the World Series last week. Then during the weekend, he got to mary the gorgeous model and actress.

The Sport’s Illustrated cover model took the happy news on Instagram treating all her fans and followers with a picture of the romantic wedding. Kate couldn’t hide the excitement that she became Mrs. Verlander.

“I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” Kate wrote under the picture of her and James walking down the aisle. She and her husband look happier than ever with a big smile on their faces.

Upton and Verlander choose a destination of our dreams. The couple got married at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Italy. They exchanged their vows at a medieval church on the top of an idyllic hill near Montalcino valley. According to a witness, the venue was full of burgundy and blush blooms, olive brunches and a lot of candles. We also got a sneak peek of the place where the outdoors ceremony was held. Tracy Murphy who is Upton’s makeup artist treated us with a photo of the breathtaking countryside where the model and her husband celebrated their marriage.

Kate Upton stunned in a simple white bridal gown with lace sleeves. The classic bridal gown is a courtesy of the Italian fashion house Valentino. The bride completed the look with a long tulle veil. She skipped the voluminous updo and wore her hair in romantic loose waves. In the picture, we can also see the wedding bouquet of pale pink, peach and ivory flowers. The groom looked handsome in a classic black tux with almost unnoticeable stripes. He finished off the look with a black bow tie and a white flower pinned to his lapel.

Kate Upton debuted her engagement ring at the 2016 Met Gala. After a year and a half, we finally got to see the stunning model walking down the aisle with the famous baseball player.