Fashion Gallery

Seeing Red—The Fashion Girl’s Color For Fall

By Updated on

Prev1 of 19

Move over millennial pink. It’s official: revolutionary red is the color of Fall 2017 ! Bold, powerful and evocative, red is a confident and self-assured attention-getter and no doubt this season’s It color. All four major fashion week shows revealed head to toe looks with hues like grenadine, ruby, crimson, and scarlet. The color is a standout of the season—a power color if you will—and a palette you will want to invest in.

From form-fitting pant suits to leather skirts, oversized dresses to patent pumps, click on to see how you can incorporate this powerful color into your fall wardrobe.

seeing-red-the-fashion-girls-color-for-fall

Prev1 of 19

Recent Posts

8 Black Women Who Broke Barriers in Beauty

Celebrities

8 Black Women Who Broke Barriers in Beauty

After all of these years, race and skin color are still sensitive subjects. In the past, the world has been a very tough place for women. Today, they are still struggling for gender equality and...

Fall/Winter 2017 Hair Trends

Gallery Trends

Fall/Winter 2017 Hair Trends

Fall and winter are going to be exciting seasons. There are so many new trends that we can't wait to try out. We are less than one month apart from the time when we will...

Seeing Red—The Fashion Girl’s Color For Fall

Fashion Gallery

Seeing Red—The Fashion Girl’s Color For Fall

Move over millennial pink. It's official: revolutionary red is the color of Fall 2017 ! Bold, powerful and evocative, red is a confident and self-assured attention-getter and no doubt this season's It color. All four...

Hudson Jeans Tapped Kaia Gerber for The Fall 2017 Campaign

Fashion

Hudson Jeans Tapped Kaia Gerber for The Fall 2017 Campaign

Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old model daughter is slowly becoming one of the most popular faces in the fashion industry. Kaia Gerber is the star of the Fall 2017 campaign for the American brand Hudson Jeans. The...

Supreme Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

Fashion

Supreme Fall/Winter 2017 Collection

Supreme is probably the coolest streetwear brand. Back in 1994, Supreme’s founder James Jebbia established the brand to offer cool clothes to skaters. He even kept his first New York store more open so skaters...