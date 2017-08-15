Seeing Red—The Fashion Girl’s Color For Fall

Move over millennial pink. It’s official: revolutionary red is the color of Fall 2017 ! Bold, powerful and evocative, red is a confident and self-assured attention-getter and no doubt this season’s It color. All four major fashion week shows revealed head to toe looks with hues like grenadine, ruby, crimson, and scarlet. The color is a standout of the season—a power color if you will—and a palette you will want to invest in.

From form-fitting pant suits to leather skirts, oversized dresses to patent pumps, click on to see how you can incorporate this powerful color into your fall wardrobe.