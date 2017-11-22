Selena Gomez Debuts “Phenom” Sneakers For Puma

Only two months after announcing their collaboration, Selena Gomez and Puma have a new release for you. The young singer shared the first photo of her new “Phenom” sneakers. In September the sportswear brand tapped Gomez as their global ambassador and collaborator. The queen of Instagram is more popular every day, with many high-end collaborations up her sleeve. Puma released the news this Monday. Luckily, Selena’s sneaker design is already available for purchase.

In the new Phenom campaign, Gomez is at her best. She looks stunning while wearing Puma from head to toes. Selena shows off her toned legs in a pair of gray shorts and super-chic velvet pink unitard. The singer is wearing the black version of her first design for the brand. According to the brand, the shoes are “fashionable, functional and fearless”.

“This bold shoe was built for bold women. That is why PUMA’s newest female ambassador, Selena Gomez, acts as the perfect embodiment of this dynamic shoe. As the ultimate multitasker, she represents women who need to power through their workouts and their days. With IGNITE foam and open mesh inserts, the Phenom is built for just that.”- Puma told Just Jared.

“Phenom” comes in three different colors. The first one is black and is the same one that Selena wears in the pictures. This pair features pink Puma letters on the back of the shoe. The second one is a super-chic pink shade called “Cameo Brown”. “Olive Night” is a gorgeous olive green color. The sneakers are made with special technology that provides support for your ankles and your feet. The foam makes them extremely comfortable for all types of activities. The shoe design will protect your feet from getting sore and from injuries. Puma also paid a lot of attention to the aesthetic of the sneakers. The brand wanted the “Phenom” to be their most stylish design ever released.

Selena is one of the most in-demand celebrities among luxury brands. Just recently she became the ambassador of Coach and designed a capsule collection of bags for the brand. Last year Gomez was the face of Louis Vuitton’s campaign which is a huge deal for any artist.

The “Phenom” sneakers are already available online on Puma’s website and selected retailers. You can get Selena’s sneaker style for $90. We all know that these types of collaborations sell out with the speed of light. So, if you like the new Selena x Puma sneakers – you have to act fast.

Photo Credit: Puma