Selena Gomez Just Made a Huge Style Upgrade

By Updated on

Selena Gomez’s post-Justin Bieber style involves a huge style change. Watch the video to see the star’s chic spring look.

Sephora Launches 58 New Cream Satin Liquid Lipstick Shades

The makeup retailer decided to expand the range of one of their best-selling products. You’ve all probably heard about the infamous Cream Lip Satin Liquid lipsticks from the brand’s eponymous collection. It’s an all-time favorite...

Student Honors Black Icons With Her Prom Dress

Student Honors Black Icons With Her Prom Dress

This student took the biggest black female figures with her to prom. Watch the video to see the original dress that features the faces of Michelle Obama, Oprah and more.

Outfit Of The Week: Music Festival Style

Outfit Of The Week: Music Festival Style

I know a lot of you are jumping for joy about the events taking place over the next few months. There are oodles of music festivals in our near future, starting with Coachella this weekend...

Are ﻿Justin Bieber & Baskin Champion Dating?

Are ﻿Justin Bieber & Baskin Champion Dating?

Are Justin Bieber and model Baskin Champion officially dating? Find out in this video!