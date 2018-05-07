Selena Gomez Presents Puma’s New Defy Sneaker

Selena Gomez and Puma are constantly keeping their collaboration interesting. Ever since the mega-popular singer was revealed as the brand’s ambassador, they share exciting new campaigns. The latest drop from Puma is its fabulous sneaker style called Defy. And who else to present such a chic silhouette than Selena.



“To defy is to be brave. It’s about pushing the envelope and not obeying any ‘expectations’ placed on you by society. Puma has captured this feeling perfectly with their new Defy training shoe. I remind myself daily the importance of defying the outside noise and being true to myself.”- the superstar said about the new sneaker.

The Defy could easily become your next favorite sneaker. It’s a very trendy style that is perfect for the gym. You can also rock it with your favorite jeans and top. It reminds a little bit of the latest athleisure trends that are all about chunky sneakers. This silhouette features a black and white platform. The top is done in a cool white knit material, breathable and super supportive. Another great thing about the Defy is that has a ProFoam sole, for extra support and comfort. Puma’s signature Formstripe is located on the sides, lined with a chic mint green color. Thanks to the knitted upper, the sneakers are super lightweight.

As you would imagine, Gomez is flaunting Puma designs from head to toe. The gorgeous singer wears a pair of tan chic leggings with see-through details all over. Her look is finished off with a sports bra in a bright yellow color.

Together with the sneaker silhouette, Puma is launching their Defy App which is actually a big thing. All of Selena’s fans will be thrilled to know that they can win a chance to meet their idol in person if they simply download the app and enter a challenge. Everyone located in Los Angeles can capture the Defy posts located around town to get a chance to win the exciting experience. It will happen on May 16, and Gomez will be there to hang out with the winners.

The previous collaboration for the Phenom Luxe sneaker was sold out within hours, so you should definitely hurry up if you want to snatch this new release. One of the best things about their previous campaign is that $100.000 of the proceeds were donated to the Lupus Foundation. The Defy sneaker will debut on May 31. It will be sold on puma.com, select Puma stores and retailers worldwide.

Photo Credit: Puma