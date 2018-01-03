Fashion

Selena Gomez Stars In Coach’s Spring 2018 Campaign

Selena Gomez has been a Coach ambassador for over a year. To celebrate the anniversary the singer and the luxury brand released photos of their latest campaign. This is the second time for the mega-star to appear in a Coach campaign since she became their leading face. As a part of the new Spring 2018 ads, Selena is rocking many gorgeous outfits and accessories from their latest collection. Stuart Vevers and his muse are always a perfect match.

“The Coach girl is real—she’s riding the subway or, this season, hanging out in her cool NYC apartment. Steven Meisel’s photography brings a layer of magic to those seemingly everyday situations. Whilst Selena has a warmth that’s special—there is also an authenticity and realness to her that brings the campaign to life.”- Vevers said in the press release.

The ads celebrate New York and portray Gomez in a chic apartment that oversees the Empire Building. Selena rocks the designs from Coach’s Spring 2018 collection and an array of mesmerizing accessories. She also shows off the new Parker statement bag which is set to release in February. This is a gorgeous design done in fun colors and features two handles. The Parker is already on the list of many trendsetters. Gomez wears the brand’s modern embellished slip-on dresses, glittery boots, sparkling rings, and necklaces as well as dramatic heels. The entire promotional campaign is a tribute to the late pop-artist Keith Haring.

The ad material was shot by the renowned photographer Steven Meisel, who also worked on Selena’s first photo shoot with the brand. Coach opted for the winning team that has worked on their campaigns many times before. The legendary Pat McGrath is responsible for Selena’s makeup, Guido Palau for the hair, Karl Templer appears as the stylist and Fabien Baron is the creative director. McGrath kept the makeup very minimal and set accent on the brows and the lips. Since the designs from the Spring 2018 collection are statement-making, they don’t need an eye-catching makeup or hairstyle.

This high-end partnership was announced in December 2016. Since then, Gomez has been flaunting Stuart’s designs everywhere she goes. Starting from her Met Gala 2017 gorgeous gown, to her laid-back jeans and jacket combos, Selena is a huge fan of the brand. According to the singer her first designer item, she’s ever bought was Coach. In August, she debuted her first bag and accessory collection for the luxury fashion house.

Photo Credit: Coach

