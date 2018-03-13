Selena Gomez to Launch a Clothing Line With Coach

Selena Gomez has been a Coach girl for several years now. The brand tapped the star to win the hearts of the millennials since Selena has millions of young fans. Now they are taking their partnership a step further with a clothing line designed by Gomez. Last year, the singer and actress launched her own collection for Coach that included handbags and other accessories. She has been the face of many of the brand’s campaigns as well as a brand ambassador. Naturally, this partnership needed to expand into clothing.



As you probably know, Selena Gomez is the most followed person on Instagram. So, when she announces something like this, the internet freaks out. The star shared a close up of a what seems like a blush pink top or maybe dress with a label that reads “Coach x Selena Gomez”. She further revealed details in the caption of the photo:

“Fam, my second collection for @coach is going to include clothes! So grateful I got to work on this with @stuartvevers. Can’t wait to show you this fall.”

Since Selena has worn so many hats at Coach, it was about the time for her to drop clothing pieces with her signature. In an official press release, Gomez revealed that she had so much fun working with the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers on her own clothing collection. Vevers also admitted that he enjoys designing with Selena because she has ” a strong point of view”. The designer has dressed the 25-year old stunner on multiple occasions. One of Selena’s most memorable style moments is her dreamy Met Gala gown with subtle embellishments, high center slit, and floor-sweeping train. The sublime gown was designed by no other than Coach’s Stuart Vevers.

The Coach x Selena Gomez collection will include ready-to-wear looks, jackets and more accessories that take inspiration from her chic personal style. According to the brand, each piece reflects her “unapologetically confident and powerful feminine spirit”. Selena and Vevers have been working on this collection for months now, but they still haven’t revealed a single look yet. All we got to see so far is the pastel pink piece with a lace trim. Hopefully, the duo will treat us with at least a sneak peek of what’s to come. The Coach x Selena Gomez collection won’t hit the stores until fall. We will have our eyes on Selena, Stuart Vevers and Coach to bring you all the latest updates.