Selena Gomez X Coach Collection is Finally Here

Ever since Coach and Selena Gomez announced their collaboration last year, everyone has been patiently awaiting new designs from the American pop singer. Gomez’s first line is finally here and it’s much better than what you’ve imagined. The exclusive collection includes a tote bag, wristlet, a card holder, and bag charms.

“It was really fun to create this collection with Selena and design pieces that are cool and feminine like her,” Stuart Vevers said in a press statement. “When we designed the Selena Grace, it was about exploring the qualities Selena wanted in a bag and creating something that felt personal to her.”

All of the new bags and accessories are a real reflection of Selena’s recognizable style and her femininity. She took Coach’s quality bags and transformed them in her own unique way. That is how the designs got more youthful but stayed very classy at the same time.

The most striking piece in the collection is the Selena Grace tote bag that will be available in three different colors. The first one is “Selena Black Cherry” that is the black and dark cherry colored one, followed by “Selena White”, and the eye-catching “Selena Red”. There are several special things about this bag. The Selena Grace has a hang tag that carries the signature of the singer and has a patch sewn inside with the empowering quote “To be you is to be strong.” One of Selena’s favorite tattoos “Love yourself first” is engraved into the base of the bag, written in her own handwriting. The tote bag will be sold at $395.

Another very fun item is the wristlet named Selena Wristlet Skinny, also made in three colors- black, white and red. You’ll be able to get it for $150.

The cardholders and bag accessories are to die for. Selena Mini Skinny cardholders are going to cost $55 and will be sold in the same three colors. The bag charms are in two different shapes, one of them a heart and the other one a star. Each one will cost $50.

“I’m very excited for everyone to finally see the design Stuart and I worked on together. I can’t wait to carry it — it’s totally versatile, perfect to wear day-to-night and it goes with everything,” said Selena.

And for all of the excited faces out there, the sad news is that you’re still going to have to wait until September. The collection will be released on September 1, and that is when you can get your hands on all of the new Selena designs. The pre-order will be available online and starts from August 14, which is only 10 days away.

Photo Courtesy: Coach