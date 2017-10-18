Fashion

Selfridges x Metallica Capsule By Justin O'Shea

The luxury British store chain Selfridges and Metallica teamed up for an exclusive capsule collection designed by Justin O’Shea. O’Shea is an emerging Australian designer who is also a founder of the high-end streetwear brand SSS World Corp. This special capsule is a part of the “Music Matters” campaign that is set by Selfridges. The main goal of the event is to “reassert the importance of collective experiences in music at a time when 40 percent of London’s music venues have shut down in the past decade.” It seems that they found the right partners for the job. Metallica is the band that has sold numberless designs that feature their logo. You could say that every “It girl” owns at least one of their t-shirts.

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea collection shirts sweatshirt trousers coats hats

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea ripped jeans white hoodie black jacket

Metallica’s logo and merchandise are very famous all around the world. The band is one of the most influential heavy metal bands ever. They have a rich history that involves many designs and fierce looks. The rock legends have been present on the scene for more than 30 years, and their work is a real inspiration for both designers and artists. That is why Justin O’Shea dug deep in the archives of Metallica and got inspired by some of their looks.

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea collection shirts sweatshirt trousers coats hats

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea yellow black t-shirt

The limited-edition capsule includes a full range of designs inspired by Metallica’s history. You will be able to get bold shirts, bomber jackets, socks, rain jackets, sweatshirts, beanies, hats, trousers and more. The iconic logo of the brand is all over the pieces done in either yellow or white. The band’s logo is transformed into the words “Selfridges”, “London” and “England” in some of the pieces.

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea collection shirts sweatshirt trousers coats hats

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea yellow metallica bag

The capsule will be released in-store on Friday, October 20. The official launch will happen only two days before the start of Metallica’s UK tour. The brand is opening a pop-up store today at 45 Charlotte Road in London. It will be opened until October 23.

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea collection shirts sweatshirt trousers coats hats

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea ripped jeans black hoodie black pants

Selfridges has collaborated on many exclusive capsules so far. Just recently, the department store hosted A$AP Rocky and his brand AWGE. One week ago, Selfridges released the second capsule with BAPE.

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea collection shirts sweatshirt trousers coats hats

Selfridges And Metallica Unveil A Capsule Designed By Justin O’Shea black t-shirt

Metallica and O’Shea have worked together in the past. The four members of the band modeled for O’Shea last year while he was the creative director of Brioni. This collaboration was a big surprise and a huge success.

Photo Credit: Selfridges

