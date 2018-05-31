Serena Williams Launched a Fashion Line

Serena Williams has been preparing to launch her own fashion line for some time now. The arguably greatest athlete of all time decided to use her talent for design to offer a piece of her style to the masses. In case you don’t know, Serena went to fashion school when she was younger. Her major was fashion, so she had a chance to learn every step involved in the process of making a garment. The fashion line carries her name because the tennis player wanted people to know who is behind the designs.



The first official launch for Serena Williams is a 12-piece capsule collection that includes everything from logo undies to a slip dress. The offerings carry predominantly an athleisure aesthetic, a style that Williams personally loves. However, although the range is quite limited for now, Williams made sure to cover different aesthetics because as a busy woman she is always in need of both sporty and chic pieces.

As for the inspiration behind the line, Serena was focused on delivering empowering pieces. From fabrics that stretch for curvier body shapes to confidence-boosting phrases like “I am beautiful” written on the garments, the offerings are all about empowerment.

“The Serena collection is for the woman that believes in herself, that wants to be gorgeous, that already looks good and loves herself on the inside and now is showcasing that on the outside. When I went with this, I thought, I’m not going for age—I’m just going for that girl or that woman that wants to look fabulous,” Serena told Glamour.

The athlete also wanted to deliver a collection that most of her fans would be able to afford. The price range goes up to $250, which is quite accessible. The lower prices don’t mean that Serena was cutting corners when it comes to quality. According to the tennis player, her line is a blend of high quality and attention to detail at an affordable price range. Since Serena Williams is behind the designs, comfort is the No. 1 thing to expect from this line. Inspired by her own life, she wanted the pieces to be “functional”, but made of “high-end fabrics,” at the same time.

This is not Serena’s first foray into fashion design. In the past, she has designed for Nike, Puma, and HSN. However, her own fashion line is very special to her because now she has a full creative control over the designing process. The athlete came up with everything from the actual designs to the tags and the packaging.

The collection is already available exclusively on SerenaWilliams.com.

Photo Credit: Serena Williams