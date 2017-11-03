Shop The Trend : Western Inspired Footwear

Mix and match your separates with a touch of southwestern style boots. Although these boots make a statement they can also subtly accompany an array of outfits. During NYFW street style stars were snapped wearing saloon style boots in different colors and textures. Cowboy boots are set to become the only shoe that matters!

Below, we gathered some inspiration for mixing and matching these essentials, along with shopping picks you’ll love. Scroll to lasso up the latest style.

A color-pop stripe adds a touch of modern style to a polished leather boot in a Western silhouette—while a polished ‘205’ toe rand honors the brand’s Times Square headquarters. Ellie Western Boot $1,295, available at Nordstrom

With a concho harness strap, a toe rand, and comfort insole. Also features a tricot quarter lining, a narrow toe a sueded outsole and a cowboy heel. Classic Cowboy 12 $129.95, available at Shoes

Contrasting leather straps, complete with Western-inspired embossed buckles, toughen up the look of this pointy-toe ankle boot.

Andi Multi Buckle Boot $160.00, available at Nordstrom

Add a flair to your attire with these leather western boots.

Leather Western Knee High Boots, $119.00 available at Asos



Western style with a touch of flare. Inspired by the Sacha, this refined bootie is fashioned from smooth vegetable tanned calf leather and accented with an embellished metal tip that stylishly offsets the sleek, tapered silhouette. Shane Tip Short Shane,$348.00 available at Frye



Rope ’em in and ride ’em down in these rough and ready boots that’ll keep those cocky cowboys in check! Leather shaft with an elegant stitching design for authentic Western style.

Durango – RD4105 Cowboy Boot, $119.00 Available at Zappos



Grunge-inspired leather boots with studded western trim.

Tap into the rodeo trend with our western boots in black. With a pointed toe and authentic detailing, pair these with retro-style denim for day or night.

Arizona Western Boots $160.00, available at Topshop

With studs and buckles, these statement boots are both comfortable and chic. Pair them on-trend jeans or leather for an iconic look.

KOWBOY Studded Western Boots,$75.00 available at Topshop



Look fierce from 9 to 5 in these dope boots featuring a clear vinyl construction, contrasting metallic design, pointed toes, stiletto heels, cowboy boot stitched detailing and back zipper closures.

Heaven Clear Booties $185.00, available at Shopbop