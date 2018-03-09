Fashion Gallery Trends

Socks & Heels Is the Statement Combo You Need This Spring

By Updated on

It is officially time to prepare your statement looks for spring. We are off to another warm season, full of opulent trends and maximalist looks. And among the many trending topics in fashion, you’ll find one that has already spread among popular fashion bloggers. Wearing socks with sandals and high-heels might not be what you have expected. But it is the trendiest accessory combo that you have to try right now. You can rock any pair of socks that you like! Embellished, embroidered, neon, it’s all about standing out. Get your favorite sandals and start planning outfits. Check out the pictures below for additional inspiration.

Socks and Heels Is the Statement Combo You Need in Your Life green dress
Photo Credit: @carodaur/Instagram

If you thought that you’ll never wear the sandals and socks trend, you might be wrong. Expect to see plenty of dresses paired with socks and high-heels this spring.

Prev Page1 of 16

Recent Posts

Socks & Heels Is the Statement Combo You Need This Spring

Fashion Gallery Trends

Socks & Heels Is the Statement Combo You Need This Spring

It is officially time to prepare your statement looks for spring. We are off to another warm season, full of opulent trends and maximalist looks. And among the many trending topics in fashion, you’ll find...

Fruit Juice Is The Hottest Spring Hair Trend

Hairstyles Trends

Fruit Juice Is The Hottest Spring Hair Trend

We are almost halfway through March, but the sun still fights with the clouds. Officially spring or not, we are so ready to invite the hottest hair trend of the season. Fruit juice hair is...

Ivy Park Releases “Strong Beyond Measure” S/S 2018 Campaign

Fashion

Ivy Park Releases “Strong Beyond Measure” S/S 2018 Campaign

Beyoncé and her activewear brand Ivy Park released the campaign pictures for their Spring/Summer 2018 collection. The singer decided to join many other brands that supported women through fashion in these times of changes. Fashion...

Cardi B’s Go-To Foundation is Only $10

Beauty Tips Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup Video

Cardi B’s Go-To Foundation is Only $10

Who doesn't love bomb drugstore finds? Even Cardi B who walks red carpets and performs on the most prestigious event can't say no to a good budget-friendly foundation. The star has tested this affordable product...

There is Finally a Brow Trend You Could Wear in Public

Perfumes & Makeup Trends Video

There is Finally a Brow Trend You Could Wear in Public

After so many crazy brow trends on Instagram, there is finally one you might dare to take out in public. See how you can upgrade your brow game in this video.