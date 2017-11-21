Solange Fronts New Calvin Klein Campaign

Solange is the face of Calvin Klein’s jeans and underwear new campaign. The famous singer and artist chose the cast for the ads and direct it. In the A-list cast, you will also see the singer and songwriter Kelela, Adam Bainbridge who goes by Kindness, Dev Hynes- a producer and Blood Orange singer, and Caroline Polachek of Chairlift. These are all inspiring individuals that fit the theme of the advertising material. Officially dubbed “Our Family”, the new Calvin Klein release will provide you with all essentials you need.

Once again Raf Simons’ brand celebrates the American heritage. This campaign is all about family and the way that people form a unity. It recognizes the values of different generations, cultures and bonds them with music.

“The overarching message of the campaign has family at its center, a display of unity between strong individuals, further emphasized by the symbolism of the traditional American quilt. This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.”- says the official press release of the brand.

Willy Vanderperre shot the innovative campaign. The campaign took place in a barn. Solange and her “family” are wearing simplistic designs that are a perfect match to the theme of the campaign. The whole group rocks classic denim pieces from CK’s new denim line. The choice is diverse when it comes to jeans. You’ll be able to get straight fits, boot cuts or skinny ones. All of the styles were made to complement the woman’s body. Chic denim jackets, tank tops, turtlenecks, denim shirts are also a part of the collection. We are approaching the holiday season, but according to Raf Simons basics are always essential.

The denim looks are paired with CK underwear. There are the brand’s signature cotton bralettes and panties with the logo elastic band. In the ad pictures, Solange flaunts her toned figure while posing in the abandoned barn.

Solange’s campaign is the first one to be released from many. Calvin Klein will continue to release ads until Spring/Summer 2018. We expect many new inspiring faces in the upcoming promotional material. According to the brand, a lot of other successful pop artists will be a part of the future releases. Each of the new drops will feature brand new items. The full range of #MYCALVINS is already available on the brand’s website. The prices for the collection vary between $10 and $148.

Photo Credit: Calvin Klein