Solid & Striped Tapped 13 Supermodels for “Swim Team” 2018 Campaign

Everyone’s favorite swimwear brand Solid & Striped just launched their latest campaign. Instead of just tapping a famous swimsuit model to present their designs, Isaac Ross and his creative team decided to do something completely different. Solid & Striped collaborated with 13 of the most popular supermodels at the moment, who also designed their own pieces. Shot by Bjorn Ioos, styled by Carine Roitfeld, the campaign took place at Harbor Island in the Bahamas.



The brand’s “Swim Team” 2018 ads feature an array of Victoria’s Secret angels and other huge names in the industry. Elsa Hosk, Jourdan Dunn, Lily Aldridge, Carolyn Murphy, Isabeli Fontana, Barbara Palvin, Hannah Ferguson, Jessica Hart, Natasha Poly, Josephine Skriver, Eniko Mihalik, Hailey Clauson, and Toni Garn are the official new superstars of Solid & Striped. The collection offers a choice for everyone. No matter if you are a one-piece vintage girl, or you love chic separates, you’ll find everything you need in this swimwear line.

Each of the supermodels was given the creative freedom to do whatever they wanted for their personal swimwear piece. This is a part of Solid & Striped’s new empowering campaign, that puts women in charge of everything. By giving them this opportunity, they all had the liberty to show off their creativity and individual spirit. Each swimsuit is exclusive to one model and will be available in several different colors. White, black, blue and red are the four colors that dominate in the collection. Lily Aldridge opted for a cute one-piece style with side bow ties, Elsa Hosk debuted a daring set, while Jourdan Dunn created the chicest one-piece with side cutouts.

“I wanted to change the model/brand dynamic and empower these women by putting the creative process into their hands. We looked for team members with opinions, ideas, and creativity. I wanted to work with women who had a perspective on bathing suits and had spent parts of their career modeling bathing suits and sort of reimagine the model/brand dynamic. Usually, we pay someone to model our bathing suits but I thought it would be interesting to have some of these women to create the perfect bathing suit for them.”- said Ross.

You can shop all the model-approved styles starting from today on solidandstriped.com. The “Swim Team” 2018 collection prices range between $168 for the one-piece silhouettes up to $176 for the separates. The swimwear company was established by Isaac Ross in 2012 and introduced its first female line in 2014. Since then, the brand collaborated with Poppy Delevingne and Staud on several occasions.

Photo Credit: Bjorn Ioos