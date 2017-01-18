Sonia Rykiel’s Pre-Fall 2017 Collection Is Rife With Romantic Parisian Looks

Sonia Rykiel’s legacy is living on thanks to Julie de Libran’s fashions, who infused the newly unveiled Sonia Rykiel pre-fall 2017 collection with strong Parisian vibes.

The Sonia Rykiel pre-fall 2017 collection is the first one coming after the fashion house announced the closure of its sister line Sonia by Sonia Rykiel back in October, which also led those at Rykiel’s headquarters to reposition the main Sonia Rykiel line with lower price tags. Right after shutting down Rikyel’s sister line and axing a quarter of its staff members, the fashion house’s CEO Eric Langon prophetically revealed to WWD that “it is essential for the house to rethink and revitalise itself”, a release many perceived as a statement of intents.

And revitalized are, if not entirely galvanized with a captivating bohemian spirit, all of the 25 looks from this collection, the main motifs of which aim at making us feel empowered, at ease with ourselves, and ready to rule the world. “You need to be dressed in a way that you know you’re going to get things done during the day,” explained Julie de Libran.

This Sonia Rykiel pre-fall 2017 collection is filled with tons of separates, as well as plenty of different materials, such as patent leather, wool, jacquard and the currently omnipresent velvet.

Autumnal in its inspirations indeed, the collection appears extremely versatile and structured in its purposes, namely those of treating us to something that could be either casual or super fancy depending on how we decide to style it. Wrapped long skirts with asymmetrical button-up lines got paired with cozy sweaters in white, while cropped flared trousers looked their best in combination with country-chic waistcoats in light brown.

Aside from the evening proposals, which all feature either slightly shimmery effects or velvet finishes, the day-to-day proposals mix conventionally ready-to-wear elements with more haute couture-esque details, the most inspiring and imposing out of which are surely the structured shoulders.

Dramatic and exaggerated, Sonia Rykiel’s pre-fall 2017 take on the structured shoulders, sleeves, high necks and frilled details is remarkable for sure, especially when utilized as the outfit’s sole protagonists.

With the collection being high-end and functional, however, Julie de Libran made sure we had the right amount of accessories to play with (not too many, it is always a Parisian look-inspired collection, after all), such as thin belts with tassel embellishments and roomy totes and handbags to carry around daily. The Sonia Rykiel pre-fall 2017 footwear line appears to be extremely appealing too, with chunky boots and revisited loafers dominating the scene.

Photos courtesy of Vogue