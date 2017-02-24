Sportmax Unveiled Minimalist Athleticwear for Fall/Winter 2017-2018

For winter, Ian Griffiths likes to keep it minimal. For his Sportmax fall/winter 2017-2018 ready-to-wear collection, the talented designer opted for minimal designs similar to those utilized for his main Max Mara fall 2017 rtw collection, showcased yesterday at Milan Fashion Week, too.

Griffiths’ Sportmax fall/winter 2017-18 collection was also a quasi-see-now-buy-now one, as only the sweatshirts are now available for purchase. Given the fact that the logo-printed sweatshirts, tees and hoodies are this upcoming spring’s biggest hits, Sportmax’s choice was an extremely wise one.

And surely equally wise was Sportmax’s attitude towards athleisure, as the label got back to its sportive origins in full force, treating us to an active array of staples to wear both at the gym and then later in the morning, while having a brunch with friends. The collection also featured items that could even easily transition from day to night, especially if we are into street-wear fashions (I am winking at you, jumpsuits in crepe de chine!).

This collection could be regarded as a well-balanced mixture of athleisure-meets-street-style kind of fashions, with street-style inspired sweatshirts embellished with encouraging slogans such as “Run”, combined with more clean-cut trousers and skirts. The latter, which were incredibly polished and minimal, also brought an extra feminine touch to the entire collection, with their sinuous, slightly trumpet figures creating interesting style options when combined with the more athleisure-inspire garments.

Other interesting options were the day-to-day leggings and the roomy tracksuit pants, which were less baggy in lines than those of the standard tracksuits. As for the collection’s must-have, namely the one that will represent Sportmax in the years to come too, it is the windbreakers’ line-within-the line, which we can already envision in many future Instagram posts.

Although athleisure and street-wear were the collection’s focal points, the Sportmax fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection surprised us with appealing bon-ton proposals too. These were predominantly to be found in the revisited princess coats and capes, but probably gave their best with the collection’s grand finale.

Toward the end, Sportmax delighted us with 6 of its most elegant, evening-approved proposals, which not only played with specular patterns, but also with different proportions combining flared cuts with hourglass figures, here enhanced through delicate belts cinched at the waists.

Last but not least, as it happened with his Max Mara fall 2017 rtw collection, here Griffiths opted for a few footwear options too, namely pointy-toe ankle boots and flats, with the latter being effortlessly soigné.

