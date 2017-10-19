St. Roche Spring 2018: Video Fashion Week

Sue Stemp, the founder and designer of St. Roche presented a beautiful and feminine line for the upcoming spring. The whole collection has a very laid-back vibe and radiates with simplicity. You will find light fabrics, ruffles, and embroidery. Everything you need for warmer days.



The brand released a fun, vibrant video to promote the Spring 2018 collection. The video was directed by Tom Franco and shows pieces that everyone can wear. Sue tapped a diverse cast of models including children. There are expecting moms and plus size women that are dancing in her designs. The time she spent in Los Angeles, served her very well. For the inspiration, she leaned on a movie that dates back from 1967. The documentary “Uncle Yanco” was filmed on a houseboat in Sausalito. So that’s where the summer vibe comes from.

Stemp’s designs for the upcoming season are sophisticated and fun. She mostly used bright colors and light materials. When it comes to patterns, they were also intricate and suitable for warm weather. Stemp probably dreamed of sunny days and perfect sandy beaches when she created the line. Pretty embroidery found its way in Sue’s designs. She decorated the darker colors with embroidery in vivid hues to achieve a playful balance.

A pretty V-neck fuchsia dress is the standout in the collection. Stemp used playful fabric with tiny holes that formed unique patterns. She also added a cut-out right under the bust. This is the perfect dress for both spring and summer that you can wear everywhere.

Sue previously worked at the luxury fashion houses Alexander McQueen, Daryl K, and Tocca. Her design aesthetic at these fashion houses was different from what she shows for St. Roche. This latest collection was a real refreshment. Sue is finally showing her own course of fashion.

Photo Credit: St.Roche