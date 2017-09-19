Standout A-Lister Looks From LFW

Another London Fashion Week is coming to an end. After seven successful days of high-end shows, and many Spring 2018 collections, London is ready to wrap it up. High-end fashion houses such as Burberry, Erdem, Versus Versace, Mary Katrantzou presented their latest designs and set new, fresh trends for the following seasons. These brands gathered an impressive number of celebrities that showed off their best looks.

Burberry assembled many famous influencers to watch their show from the front rows. Cara Delevingne was there to support her favorite fashion house. And as expected, she wore plaid, the signature print of the brand. Cara chose a pair of bold red plaid pants and matching sneakers. She paired the look with a black crop-top and black leather jacket.

Kate Moss brought her beautiful daughter Lila Grace for the Topshop event at London Fashion Week. The 14-year-old has inherited her mom’s model genes. This was her first official front-row experience. Lila didn’t miss the chance to make a fashion statement. She wore a pair of check pants and a black leather jacket. Kate stunned in a chic all-black jumpsuit. The stylish duo showed up together with Stella Jones, Mick Jones’s daughter.

The Hadid sisters now took over London, just like they took over New York earlier this month. Bella and Gigi transformed the streets of London into their runway. Gigi opted for a laid-back look. She showed up in casual jeans and a black leather jacket. Bella chose a chicer outfit, flaunting the most fashionable print at the moment. The 20-year-old model rocked a long plaid coat, black dress, and emerald over-the-knee boots. The Hadid duo is getting ready for the next huge show, Gigi’s third collection with Tommy Hilfiger.

From Olivia Palermo, Jourdan Dunn, to Victoria Beckham, take a look at the standout A-lister moments during London Fashion Week.

