Standout Beauty Moments At Haute Couture PFW 2017

At the Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week 2017, we witnessed a lot of amazing beauty looks, courtesy of the most renewed hair and makeup artists. Since it’s haute couture, there is always an extravaganza and many weird new trends.

Feast your eyes at the standout beauty moments from the Couture Fashion Week 2017.

Accented Brows

Just when we thought that brows will get more natural, they became more enhanced. Fashion houses like Giambattista Valli, Proenza Schouler, Schiaparelli, Rodarte and others had models with minimal makeup and heavily accented, thick and brushed brows on their shows. After so many brow trends lately, it’s probably just a matter of time when these accented brows will become a thing.

Flower Crowns

Rodarte amazed everyone with their whimsical presentation of the Spring RTW 2018 Collection. Besides the heavily embellished designs, the designer duo behind Rodarte presented the most beautiful flower crowns. They also added floral hair accessories and romantic flower bouquets that were hugging the models’ body. These mesmerizing floral ensembles were a creation of the Los Angeles floral designer Joseph Free. The floral artist accompanied Rodarte in Paris to set up the beautiful floral pieces.

Fresh and Natural

Opposite of the bold makeup and hair looks that some designers had on their shows, others opted for fresh and almost no makeup makeup looks. At the Dior Fall 2017 Couture Show models walked the runway with bare fresh faces. The clean looks made us think that no makeup was used on the models’ faces. Additionally, the hairstylists embraced the natural texture of the hair. Most models flaunted effortless messy curls loosely tied in a low pony. The astonishing natural looks are a true inspiration for all of us who look for ways to speed up the beauty routine and still look gorgeous.

Punk Makeup and Business Hair

Chanel brought major punk vibes on the runway for its Couture Fall 2017 show. The rainbow edgy punk eyeshadow is a serious competition to the feminine sunset eyeshadow that was trending lately. This iconic makeup looks were created by the legendary makeup artist Tom Pecheux. He mixed vibrant shades of blue, yellow, red, green and orange and blended them over models’ brows.

The hair, on the other hand, was all about business. The renewed hairstylist Sam Mcknight created neat office-approved low ponytails on the models. He twisted the models’ hair into a sleek loop and finished off the looks with vintage hairnets. Chanel definitely proved that punk and feminine can complement each other. Guo Pei’s Couture show was also full of sleek looped ponies. These beautiful easy updos are a perfect way to upgrade your mainstream low ponytail.

Extravaganza

When there is couture, there is an extravaganza. As expected some designers opted for extreme hair and makeup looks with interesting details. A.F. Vandervorst’s Couture show featured models with multiple medals and patchwork attached to their head. Speaking of the extravaganza, Hermes Couture show had models with bright graphics painted over their face. A rich palette of vibrant shades covered parts of models’ faces giving an edgy note to the looks.

Dramatic Smokey Eye

Haute Couture proved that the good classic dark dramatic smokey eye it’s still in the game. Peter Dundas for his debut Resort 2018 had models with overly accented eyes painted in dark hues and highlighted with a splash of shimmer eyeshadow. The fashion house Alexandre Vauthier also flaunted a fierce smokey eye on the runway. Opposite of the regular smokey eye, models had the eyeshadow all the way to the brows.

Intricate Hairstyles

The runway always offers a major hair inspo. During the Couture Week, we spotted some amazing hairstyles courtesy of the greatest hair legends of all times. The Gianbattista Valli’s cool cornrows reminded us how versatile this hairstyle is. There is absolutely nothing wrong if you decide to flaunt cornrows with your elegant cocktail dress. On the other hand, the sleek intricate updo at the Tony Ward Couture show will instantly upgrade your regular topknot. This hairstyle is definitely not easy to recreate, but worth every minute of your time.