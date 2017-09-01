Standout Street Style Moments from the SS18 Stockholm FW

Scandinavian ladies definitely know how to rock bold outfits. Although these countries are known for their warm and simple aesthetic, the street fashion is obviously progressing. All of the trendsetters and bloggers are showing inspirational looks that include a lot of patterns and colors. They are slowly transforming the minimalism into attention-grabbing styles that are a true treat for the eyes.

Sweden is one of the leading countries in Northern Europe when it comes to fashion. The Stockholm Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2018 started on Wednesday. Today is the official closing date. During this popular event, a lot of celebrities and trendsetters flaunt their astonishing looks and bring a lot of freshness to the streets of Stockholm.

These stylish ladies also announced new trends that everyone will be wearing soon. The next big thing to have in your closet is a check blazer or a coat. A lot of the bloggers included these stylish blazers in their outfits. Some of them combined it with jeans and a simple white tee. Others decided to have more fun and paired it with other prints or even hoodies.

The gingham print found its way in the outfits of the best-dressed fashionistas during the Stockholm Fashion Week. There were many skirts, pants, coats, and blouses in this print. Just one more reason for the gingham to become a part of your everyday style.

Here are some of the most innovative and cool outfits that ruled the streets of Stockholm during the Fashion Week.