Fashion Gallery

Standout Street Style Moments from the SS18 Stockholm FW

By Updated on

Prev1 of 23

Scandinavian ladies definitely know how to rock bold outfits. Although these countries are known for their warm and simple aesthetic, the street fashion is obviously progressing. All of the trendsetters and bloggers are showing inspirational looks that include a lot of patterns and colors. They are slowly transforming the minimalism into attention-grabbing styles that are a true treat for the eyes.

Sweden is one of the leading countries in Northern Europe when it comes to fashion. The Stockholm Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2018 started on Wednesday. Today is the official closing date. During this popular event, a lot of celebrities and trendsetters flaunt their astonishing looks and bring a lot of freshness to the streets of Stockholm.

These stylish ladies also announced new trends that everyone will be wearing soon. The next big thing to have in your closet is a check blazer or a coat. A lot of the bloggers included these stylish blazers in their outfits. Some of them combined it with jeans and a simple white tee. Others decided to have more fun and paired it with other prints or even hoodies.

The gingham print found its way in the outfits of the best-dressed fashionistas during the Stockholm Fashion Week. There were many skirts, pants, coats, and blouses in this print. Just one more reason for the gingham to become a part of your everyday style.

Here are some of the most innovative and cool outfits that ruled the streets of Stockholm during the Fashion Week.

Standout Street Style Moments from the SS18 Stockholm FW floral shirt nude pants
Photo By: Jason Jean
Prev1 of 23

Recent Posts

Standout Street Style Moments from the SS18 Stockholm FW

Fashion Gallery

Standout Street Style Moments from the SS18 Stockholm FW

Scandinavian ladies definitely know how to rock bold outfits. Although these countries are known for their warm and simple aesthetic, the street fashion is obviously progressing. All of the trendsetters and bloggers are showing inspirational looks...

La La Anthony’s Line for Women of All Shapes and Sizes

Celebrities Fashion

La La Anthony’s Line for Women of All Shapes and Sizes

La La Anthony teamed up with the iconic luxury brand Lord & Taylor on an exclusive nine-piece collection. The amazing actress, producer, and author created modern and chic designs that will compliment women of all...

M.A.C Cosmetics “Look In A Box” Under $50.00

Fashion

M.A.C Cosmetics “Look In A Box” Under $50.00

M.A.C cosmetics has been expanding to retailers and shakin' things up by lowering their prices and creating online only special offers. Recently the cosmetic brand released 6 different looks with full-sized and travel-sized products under...

Mom Jeans Are Cool According To Celebrities

Fashion Gallery Trends

Mom Jeans Are Cool According To Celebrities

Let’s admit, most of us shop in our mom’s wardrobe sometimes. It’s always a pleasure to find a good vintage piece that can elevate your outfit to the next level. In the last couple of...

100 Years Of Movie Makeup

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

100 Years Of Movie Makeup

It’s fascinating how the beauty standards change over time. Actresses had a huge impact on the beauty trends before the internet took over the world. In the past, ladies would watch movies in their spare...