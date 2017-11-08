Fashion Gallery Trends

Statement Suits To Upgrade Your Fall Style

By Updated on

One of the most empowering ensembles that a woman can wear is a suit. And for all the right reasons it is a huge trend right now. Power suits are a must-have item. Bloggers and influencers took the suits straight off the runways and styled them in the most fashionable ways. And these are not the conservative two-piece outfits that first come to your mind. Today’s power suits are the statement pieces that you have to own in your closet.

There is something that makes the power suits a very versatile outfit. The main reason is probably all the fun and different ways you can style them. In the past, the golden rule was that suits and high-heels always go together. But thanks to contemporary fashion norms have changed. Today you can see many women wearing their striking tuxedos with chic sneakers. Also, the pants and blazer don’t have to match. Wearing a shirt under a blazer is kind of boring. Instead, you can opt for the most trending option, and choose a vibrant sweater to match your look.

This year’s runway shows were full of statement pantsuits. Plaid is one of the prints that are welcomed in any outfit. If you thought that wearing plaid from head to toes is not an option, you’d better change your mind.

Since fall is not only about dark colors anymore, feel free to bring freshness in your looks. Bloggers love rocking monochromatic outfits in colors such as red, blue or pink. If you don’t have the courage for such bold choices, you can always go with black, navy or gray.

Check out these super-chic suits that can make your fall wardrobe much better. Steal the fashion tricks from these bloggers and learn how to style a power suit this season.

