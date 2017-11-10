Holiday-Inspired Celeb Sequined Looks

There is no better way to celebrate holidays than by wearing sequins. Everyone gets excited about this time of the year when we can set free the disco goddesses from within. Imagine all that glitter and sequins you can wear without having to worry that is too much. With Christmas just around the corner, there isn’t a single reason for you to be afraid of sparkling outfits.

Celebrities already proved that sequins are the hottest trend right now. They are showing off their glittering ensembles for events and premieres. During the last few weeks, red carpets were full of glamorous dresses. A-listers wore sequins from head to toes and looked stunning.

The gorgeous supermodel Joan Smalls sparkled in a black elegant Nina Ricci dress. Last week, for the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, Joan went with a daring choice that turned out to be a huge score. Her black gown featured a sequined bikini top and a plunging front opening. If you thought that bikinis are not for red carpets, Smalls just proved you wrong. Hailey Baldwin showed off all her assets in a revealing tight mini dress. Her super-short ensemble was embellished with multicolored sequins and beads.

Tracee Ellis Ross is an example that sequins are not reserved only for special events. The actress made a strong case for white sneakers and sparkles with her magenta midi dress. It all looked very sophisticated and trendy. Another trendsetter that joined the club of “casual sequins” is Alexa Chung. She is one of those people who can pull off any outfit. Alexa matched a fun skirt, embellished sparkling top, combat boots and chic coat.

Here are some show-stopping sequined outfits by celebrities that can inspire your holiday style. Feel free to experiment and involve some extra sparkle in your party looks.

Kate Hudson