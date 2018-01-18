Fashion

Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection

By Updated on

One of the advantages, when you’re a daughter of an infamous pop singer, is that your father can entertain the guests at any party you host. Stella McCartney got her dad Paul McCartney up on stage to sing the biggest Beatles’ hits at her Fall/Winter 2018 men’s and womenswear fashion show. The designer showed her latest offerings outside of the fashion calendar at SIR studios in Los Angeles.

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection maxi striped dress

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection logo statement coat

The event wasn’t lacking a celebrity buzz by any means. Every famous person you could think of showed face to support the designer. From Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Kate Hudson, and her famous mother, Chris Martin, and his A-list girlfriend Dakota Johnson to Emma Roberts, Vanessa Hudgens, and Victoria’s Secret‘s pals Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and pregnant Miranda Kerr. The runway show felt almost like a red carpet event thanks to the long list of celebs who attended.

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection leopard print coordinates

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection metallic coordinates

Stella McCartney’s core values are sustainability and consciousness. When you add these in combination with easy-to-wear clothes is not hard to realize why the A-list clientele loves Stella McCartney so much. The Autumn/Winter 2018 collection represents Stella’s in-between feminine and masculine aesthetic. The designer had a well-developed sense of power dressing way before confident cuts rose to fame. The Autumn/Winter 2018 collection is here to make the life of busy and confident women easier. With relaxed silhouettes, a dose of athleisure and elegance-meets-street vibes there is everything you need to feel comfortable from day to night. Stella McCartney’s eveningwear includes show-stopping metallic pieces and sultry lingerie-inspired silk and lace dresses. Compared to the designer’s previous collection, the Autumn/Fall 2018 features more details, prints, and graphics which felt refreshing.

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection pink and red trainers

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection pastel pink silk lace dress

The menswear part of the collection consists of tailored-to-fit suits and statement pieces that break the simplicity of the other designs. Stella McCartney played with attention-grabbing graphics to add life to her menswear offerings.

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection statement multicolored men's coat

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection men's camel trench coat

One of the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2018 collection is McCartney’s high-quality faux fur offerings. The designer has perfected the production of ethical faux fur pieces proving that nobody needs the real thing anymore. The leopard print faux fur coats are fun to wear and can’t wait to join you on parties.

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection leopard faux fur coat

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection leopard faux fur jacket and jeans

Los Angeles may seem a bit unusual location to present a fashion collection, considering that New York is USA’s capital of fashion. Anyway, Stella McCartney is familiar with the West Coast city’s fashion potential and once again proved that she can make any location work.

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection check coat

Stella McCartney Autumn Fall 2018 Collection pastel pink outfit

Photo Credit: Stella McCartney

Recent Posts

Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection

Fashion

Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection

One of the advantages, when you're a daughter of an infamous pop singer, is that your father can entertain the guests at any party you host. Stella McCartney got her dad Paul McCartney up on...

Nike’s “The 1 Reimagined” Collection Is All About Female Empowerment

Fashion

Nike’s “The 1 Reimagined” Collection Is All About Female Empowerment

The sneaker industry is finally becoming more inclusive for women's designs. Over the past few years, sneakers became a must-have item in every fashionista’s closet. Fashion influencers started including them in every one of their...

90s Trends To Rock Today

Fashion Gallery Trends

90s Trends To Rock Today

It’s more than obvious that everyone is obsessed with fashion pieces reinvented from previous decades. During 2017 we witnessed the rise of many upgraded past trends. Influences from the '70s, '80s, and '90s dominated in...

Katy Perry x CoverGirl Lip Gloss Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Katy Perry x CoverGirl Lip Gloss Collection

Katy Perry is finally expanding her CoverGirl makeup collection. The famous singer is launching 12 new shades of lip glosses, dubbed Katy Kat Lip Glosses. Perry is known for her merry personality, bold makeup, and...

Alexander Wang To Leave New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Alexander Wang To Leave New York Fashion Week

Alexander Wang joins the long list of designers that are leaving New York Fashion Week. The designer announced that the Fall 2018 show this February will mark the last time he is showing during the...