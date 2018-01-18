Stella McCartney Autumn/Winter 2018 Collection

One of the advantages, when you’re a daughter of an infamous pop singer, is that your father can entertain the guests at any party you host. Stella McCartney got her dad Paul McCartney up on stage to sing the biggest Beatles’ hits at her Fall/Winter 2018 men’s and womenswear fashion show. The designer showed her latest offerings outside of the fashion calendar at SIR studios in Los Angeles.



The event wasn’t lacking a celebrity buzz by any means. Every famous person you could think of showed face to support the designer. From Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Kate Hudson, and her famous mother, Chris Martin, and his A-list girlfriend Dakota Johnson to Emma Roberts, Vanessa Hudgens, and Victoria’s Secret‘s pals Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and pregnant Miranda Kerr. The runway show felt almost like a red carpet event thanks to the long list of celebs who attended.

Stella McCartney’s core values are sustainability and consciousness. When you add these in combination with easy-to-wear clothes is not hard to realize why the A-list clientele loves Stella McCartney so much. The Autumn/Winter 2018 collection represents Stella’s in-between feminine and masculine aesthetic. The designer had a well-developed sense of power dressing way before confident cuts rose to fame. The Autumn/Winter 2018 collection is here to make the life of busy and confident women easier. With relaxed silhouettes, a dose of athleisure and elegance-meets-street vibes there is everything you need to feel comfortable from day to night. Stella McCartney’s eveningwear includes show-stopping metallic pieces and sultry lingerie-inspired silk and lace dresses. Compared to the designer’s previous collection, the Autumn/Fall 2018 features more details, prints, and graphics which felt refreshing.

The menswear part of the collection consists of tailored-to-fit suits and statement pieces that break the simplicity of the other designs. Stella McCartney played with attention-grabbing graphics to add life to her menswear offerings.

One of the highlights of the Autumn/Winter 2018 collection is McCartney’s high-quality faux fur offerings. The designer has perfected the production of ethical faux fur pieces proving that nobody needs the real thing anymore. The leopard print faux fur coats are fun to wear and can’t wait to join you on parties.

Los Angeles may seem a bit unusual location to present a fashion collection, considering that New York is USA’s capital of fashion. Anyway, Stella McCartney is familiar with the West Coast city’s fashion potential and once again proved that she can make any location work.

Photo Credit: Stella McCartney