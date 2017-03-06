Stella McCartney’s Fall/Winter 2017-18 RTW Line Is a Tribute to George Michael

Stella McCartney’s visions on the fall/winter 2017-18 season were all gathered in a ball of energy, which exploded a few hours ago at the Opéra Garnier during Paris Fashion Week.

Energetic indeed yet also touching, Stella McCartney’s fall/winter 2017-18 runway show was an all-round one, as the designer delighted those who attended it not only with her usual dream array of fashions, but also with a dance party, the theme of which was, besides energy, a moving tribute to George Michael. Right after the show, the catwalk got transformed into an unconventional dancefloor, where the models got the ball rolling by gathering and screaming Stella McCartney’s slogan for 2017: “don’t f*ck with my energy”.

Echoed by George Michael’s “Faith”, both performances really exuded Stella McCartney’s notorious nonconformity, which to fashion was specifically translated through three different motifs. Each motif got, of course, filtered through Stella McCartney’s eco-conscious lens, the importance of which got remarked by the fashion designer herself while backstage.

“Until recently I avoided using fake [leather] because it never looked luxurious enough,” McCartney said backstage. “I am so excited that we have finally developed fabrics that look just as good as the real thing, and therefore genuinely pose a question to the industry about why anyone needs to use leather any more.”

First and foremost, Stella McCartney’s fall/winter 2017-18 rtw collection quickly introduced us to one of Stella McCartney’s musts, the suits, here definitely winter-approved in shades and office-ready in style. What made them absolutely unique, however, was McCartney’s care for the distorted, yet always harmonious, proportions, which mainly affected the suit jackets making them elegantly oversized. Here she also revisited the “ball of energy” theme through checkered patterns that, when combined together, often created appealing optical illusions that emanated energetic vibes indeed.

The collection’s second main motif was Stella McCartney’s versions of workwear, here seen as extremely functional, practical and empowering, too. Stella McCartney’s fall/winter 2017-18 workwear garments mainly consisted of outerwear tracksuits, jumpsuits, onesies and anoraks, which will give anyone something to wear from day to night especially during those long, unpredictable rainy days in November.

Last but not least, the runway show presented a more conventionally feminine array of staples towards its end, which predominantly included asymmetrical sheer embroideries, sumptuous items in velvet and shorter cuts. In between the second and the third parts, there were Stella McCartney’s horse-inspired utilitarian items, which combined relaxed, casual-chic lines and figures with free-spirited horse patterns that inevitably accentuated the overall “energetic” theme even more.

Clothing staples aside, the Stella McCartney fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection was also extremely appealing in terms of accessories, as the British designer not only brought big cushion bags, standard Stella McCartney Elyse platforms, and cap-toe glove pumps on stage, but also unveiled a pair of new sneakers that, with all their Velcro straps, will surely appeal to those who unapologetically fancy the anti-fashion, normcore aesthetics.

Photos courtesy of Vogue