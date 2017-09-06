Fashion

Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable High Fashion Designer

By Updated on

When it comes to eco-friendly designs, Stella McCartney has the leading role in the fashion industry. The designer feels responsible for the resources she uses. That’s why she is always looking for ways to bring sustainability into her designs. Stella is one of the few designers who runs her business with sustainable attitude. In the production process, Stella McCartney uses organic cotton, yarn made from recycled plastic bottles and constantly looks for new eco-friendly materials and processes. Her stores, offices, and studios in the UK and abroad use wind energy. Almost half of the company’s operations run on renewable green energy.

Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable HighFashion designer graphic mini dress
Photo Credit: mytheresa.com
Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable HighFashion designer graphic mini dress
Photo Credit: mytheresa.com

The designer took her Fall 2017 campaign at a Scottish landfill to raise awareness about the waste and the pollution on our planet. Models wore Stella’s Parley Ultra Boost trainers that are part of the designer’s Adidas collection. The sneakers and a backpack from the collection were made from waste that the organization Parley For The Oceans picked up from the bottom of the ocean.

Just recently the designer made another revolutionary step in the fashion industry. Stella partnered up with the Italian textile firm ISA Spa that agreed to produce lingerie and swimwear collections for the brand according to its sustainable ethics.

Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable HighFashion designer lingerie
Photo Credit: Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable HighFashion designer lingerie
Photo Credit: Stella McCartney

Besides the eco-friendly designs, Stella McCartney makes great efforts to bring pieces for marginalized categories. Her first lingerie launch in 2008 featured annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month limited-edition set and a double mastectomy bra. The brand’s mission with the upcoming lingerie and swimwear line is to encourage women to feel comfortable in their skin as well strategic growth on the international market.

Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable HighFashion designer patterned sports jacket
Photo Credit: mytheresa.com
Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable HighFashion designer check coat
Photo Credit: mytheresa.com

Stella McCartney’s designs are beautiful inside and out because they carry a meaningful eco-friendly story. The ISA Spa group works with many other prestigious brands such as Jimmy Choo, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Dsquared. The company has extensive experience in producing hats, scarves, gloves, ties, activewear, and beachwear for the luxury market.

Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable HighFashion designer burgundy velour minidress
Photo Credit: mytheresa.com
Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable HighFashion designer white sheer flower embellished dress
Photo Credit: mytheresa.com

Recently the designer wanted to show how versatile are her creations. She styled the model Binx Walton for different occasions with all Stella McCartney designs. They are contemporary and timeless at the same time. She got the model ready for both day and night with her gorgeous designs. First, Binx worked out in a cool patterned jacket. Then she got ready for a walk around town in a unique mini dress with nature inspired graphics. Next, she visited the local bookstore in the attention-grabbing check coat in search for a good book. The model also flaunted her runway legs in a velour burgundy mini dress. A standout piece from the latest shoot is the white semi sheer flower embellished midi dress. Just for the records, all Stella McCartney designs are vegetarian-friendly. The designer is a huge advocate for fashion without pain.

Recent Posts

These Looks Are PERFECT For Back To School

Fashion

These Looks Are PERFECT For Back To School

Summer came and left in what seems only seconds, and now is already back to school season. This is the time when every fashion-forward girl should get ready for another stylish start of the school...

Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable High Fashion Designer

Fashion

Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable High Fashion Designer

When it comes to eco-friendly designs, Stella McCartney has the leading role in the fashion industry. The designer feels responsible for the resources she uses. That's why she is always looking for ways to bring...

Daring Lip Colors Approved By Celebrities

Celebrities Gallery Perfumes & Makeup

Daring Lip Colors Approved By Celebrities

An eye-catching lipstick can make your makeup pop and look amazing. A lot of women are scared to try new shades and stick with the same lipsticks for a long time. Fortunately, celebrities are here...

Tarte Released Its Amazing Holiday Collection

Perfumes & Makeup

Tarte Released Its Amazing Holiday Collection

Tarte Cosmetics gave us a pleasant surprise today. The brand released their holiday collection earlier than expected. On September 1, the cosmetics giant announced a full line of makeup products for the 2017 holiday season. The...

Step Inside The Dreamiest Celebrity Closets

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Step Inside The Dreamiest Celebrity Closets

Recently we took you on a small tour of Mariah Carey’s house-size closet. The diva’s closet is one of the most glamorous ones we have seen so far. Her collection includes a compact and piano...