Stella McCartney Might Be The Most Sustainable High Fashion Designer

When it comes to eco-friendly designs, Stella McCartney has the leading role in the fashion industry. The designer feels responsible for the resources she uses. That’s why she is always looking for ways to bring sustainability into her designs. Stella is one of the few designers who runs her business with sustainable attitude. In the production process, Stella McCartney uses organic cotton, yarn made from recycled plastic bottles and constantly looks for new eco-friendly materials and processes. Her stores, offices, and studios in the UK and abroad use wind energy. Almost half of the company’s operations run on renewable green energy.

The designer took her Fall 2017 campaign at a Scottish landfill to raise awareness about the waste and the pollution on our planet. Models wore Stella’s Parley Ultra Boost trainers that are part of the designer’s Adidas collection. The sneakers and a backpack from the collection were made from waste that the organization Parley For The Oceans picked up from the bottom of the ocean.

Just recently the designer made another revolutionary step in the fashion industry. Stella partnered up with the Italian textile firm ISA Spa that agreed to produce lingerie and swimwear collections for the brand according to its sustainable ethics.

Besides the eco-friendly designs, Stella McCartney makes great efforts to bring pieces for marginalized categories. Her first lingerie launch in 2008 featured annual Breast Cancer Awareness Month limited-edition set and a double mastectomy bra. The brand’s mission with the upcoming lingerie and swimwear line is to encourage women to feel comfortable in their skin as well strategic growth on the international market.

Stella McCartney’s designs are beautiful inside and out because they carry a meaningful eco-friendly story. The ISA Spa group works with many other prestigious brands such as Jimmy Choo, Ermenegildo Zegna, and Dsquared. The company has extensive experience in producing hats, scarves, gloves, ties, activewear, and beachwear for the luxury market.

Recently the designer wanted to show how versatile are her creations. She styled the model Binx Walton for different occasions with all Stella McCartney designs. They are contemporary and timeless at the same time. She got the model ready for both day and night with her gorgeous designs. First, Binx worked out in a cool patterned jacket. Then she got ready for a walk around town in a unique mini dress with nature inspired graphics. Next, she visited the local bookstore in the attention-grabbing check coat in search for a good book. The model also flaunted her runway legs in a velour burgundy mini dress. A standout piece from the latest shoot is the white semi sheer flower embellished midi dress. Just for the records, all Stella McCartney designs are vegetarian-friendly. The designer is a huge advocate for fashion without pain.