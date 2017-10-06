Fashion

Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2018 Collection at PFW

Stella McCartney doesn’t do glamour like other famous brands do. Her definition of glamour is unique and mixed with a lot of sportswear elements. In her Spring 2018 collection, you will see many elegant designs infused with an 80s vibe. Retro hip-hop sounds filled the space of the astonishing Opera Garnier, the venue for the event. It was a contrasting choice considering the style differences between the grandiose setting and the looks from the collection.

“I think we’ve always had an appetite for glamour. We’ve always craved humor and color and texture. It’s the mix. Glamour on glamour I’m not really interested in, and I never really have been. It’s taking that high and providing the low to it, and having a line that’s in reality.”- McCartney said backstage.

Many fashion critics label Stella’s designs as too ordinary and boring. But now the time has come when all those athleisure outfits are making a huge come-back. Stella once again proved that fashion can be sustainable and modern at the same time. Even though she has a limited source of fabrics to use, she still manages to present beautiful collections. McCartney is one of the biggest advocates for using environmentally safe materials. She successfully includes eco-friendly fabrics in the making of her designs.

For Spring 2018, the British designer endorsed oversized, retro looks. In this collection, Stella debuted new innovative fabric. “Skin-Free Skin” is a sustainable, eco-friendly material that looks exactly like leather. Leopard print dresses, skirts, and jumpsuits were made of this fabric. McCartney brought back another trend from the 80s. The return of stone washed and overdyed denim is the moment that no one expected.

The best thing about her Spring 2018 collection was the cheerful colors and vibrant prints. The mesmerizing monochrome looks are Stella’s specialty, and this time they weren’t boring at all. The small details such as the peplum elements and tiny frills spice up the looks. Strong statement hues such as mustard yellow, fuchsia, and dramatic green made the whole appearance very eye-pleasing. Another standout moment was the use of the vibrant African print.

Stella McCartney is slowly making a dramatic change in the world of fashion. She is the proof that safe environment and sophisticated looks go together. With the Spring 2018 collection, she brought a fresh, new wave of innovations that should serve as a lesson for everyone in the industry.

Photo: Yannis Vlamos / Indigital.tv

