Stella McCartney to Sell Replicas of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress

Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19 wearing two bespoke bridal gowns. For the main celebration, The Duchess of Sussex donned a custom Givenchy off-the-shoulder dress, while for the reception she changed into a more “casual” number. British designer Stella McCartney was in charge of designing the second dress for Meghan Markle. She came up with a simple yet stunning halter neck, lightly flared design. Many brides to be started thinking about wearing something similar to their very own weddings. And prayers have officially been answered! Stella McCartney will be selling replicas of Meghan Markle’s wedding reception dress.

To celebrate the opening of her new store at 23 Old Bond Street in London, Stella McCartney will offer a total of 46 replicas of Markle’s reception dress. The designer will drop 23 white and 23 black dresses as a part of the capsule collection ” Made With Love.” The 46 designs from the capsule will differ a bit from Markle’s original reception dress. The faithful replicas will be made of sustainable viscose rather than silk.

The royal wedding dresses throughout the history were never available to the wider audience. However, multiple brands would always replicate them and sell copies of those unique designs. McCartney is making a bold move by offering the almost same dress that Markle wore to her clientele. However, this doesn’t mean that you can easily get your hands on this Meghan Markle-approved dress. The sought-after design won’t be displayed on the sales floor and won’t be available to everybody. First of all, clients will need to request an invitation from the brand just to get a chance to try on one of these dresses. Those who are interested should send an email to [email protected] to request an appointment. Stella McCartney will review the emails and send a personal invitation to those who are chosen to potentially shop the “Made With Love” capsule. The designs will reportedly be displayed in a private exhibition space inside the store.

Although it might sound pretty challenging to score an opportunity to try on and purchase Meghan Markle’s wedding reception dress, the price tag is probably lower than you’d expect. While royal wedding gowns cost a fortune, these replicas ring in at $4 646 each. If you are into minimalist designs and want to feel like a real royal at a special event or your wedding, now is your chance to score the dress of your dreams. Keep in mind that Stella McCartney has previously stated that Markle was very much involved in the designing process. If you don’t get a chance to sport a royal dress, McCartney announced that she will expand her “Made With Love”edit into a small bridal collection for Spring 2019.