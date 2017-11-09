Stella McCartney x Net-a-Porter Holiday Capsule

Stella McCartney is another designer that got you covered for the upcoming holiday season. The British designer teamed up with the online luxury retailer Net-a-Porter on an exclusive capsule collection. It’s a small 10-piece collection that consists of jumpsuits, dresses, outwear, and a few separates. Stella McCartney kept things to her simple design aesthetic but added a few details to get you into the holiday spirit.

Stella’s holiday dresses feature polished silhouettes. As always, the designer focused on the tailoring instead of excessive details. The satin mini dress in dusty pink features a thigh-high slit that adds a bit of sultriness to the elegant look. For events that require full glam, Stella designed floor-gazing dazzling black dress.

The jumpsuits were the highlight of the limited edition capsule. For the ladies who want to trade the little black dress for another black piece, there is a one-shoulder satin wide-leg jumpsuit that Stella wore at the launch celebration of the collection. There is also a satin pale pink jumpsuit(millennials‘ dreams just came true) with double high leg slits and tiny belt.

Stella added a fur-free fur cropped jacket to the lineup when it comes to satisfying the needs of the millennials. Along with her sustainable ways of producing the garments, the designer is a lifelong vegetarian. Her parents Paul and Linda McCartney are responsible for popularizing the animal-free diet to the western mainstream. Back in 2015, the designer debuted her fur-free fur outwear. But Stella didn’t want to have her pieces mistaken for real fur. That’s why she added a “fur-free fur” label attached to the coats in a visible place. This tag is for people who don’t want to wear real fur and want to explain themselves. Being a lifelong vegetarian, Stella knows that many people would wear this tag with pride.

Lastly, Stella McCartney’s collection for Net-a-Porter includes some separates. You can find silk draped midi skirt, wide-leg satin trousers and a crop top with bow details. All the pieces in the collection put an accent on the modern women’s needs from day to night. McCartney wanted women to be able to mix and match the pieces with the rest of their wardrobe.

The collection is exclusive to the online luxury retailer Net-a-Porter. The pieces retail between $690 to $3540.