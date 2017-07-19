Stella McCartney’s Fall 2017 Campaign Is At a Scottish Landfill

The British designer Stella McCartney decided to shoot her Fall 2017 campaign at a Scottish landfill. Stella is a big supporter of sustainable and eco-friendly fashion so her decision shouldn’t surprise us. McCartney’s brand is vegetarian, and 53 percent of the collection is made of sustainable materials. She is a loud advocate for proper waste management. While other fashion houses decide to play it safe with beautiful designs, Stella’s work has a strong purpose.

“The idea we had with this campaign is to portray who we want to be and how we carry ourselves; our attitude and collective path. Our man-made constructed environments are disconnected and unaware of other life and the planet, which is why there is waste.”- said Stella.

For the photo shoot, Stella collaborated with the artist Urs Fischer. The three models seen on the pictures are Iana Godnia, Brigit Kos, and Huan Zhour. They were also a part of Stella’s latest runway show. You can see the models lying on an old rusted car, as well as lying in the middle of a huge pile of garbage. The artist behind the camera is Harley Weir. Besides the interesting pictures, there is a short film on the official website of the brand.

“Stella’s fashion to me is about dignity, love and a beautiful attitude to all challenges, all while feeling good and looking great. We wanted to reflect that in the concept of this campaign.”- stated Fischer.

In the collection, McCartney used the Parley Ocean Yarn in two pieces. The first one is the Ocean Falabella Backpack that is a limited-edition design. The designer also made a pair of super cool sneakers from the same material. The Adidas Parley Ultra Boost sneakers are a part of the Fall 2017 Stella McCartney x Adidas line.

“Our planet has a waste and overconsumption problem, wreaking havoc on our environment. Single-use and disposable items, particularly from plastic, are ending up in landfills, with nearly 300 million tons of plastic produced every year. It is vital that we act now.”- McCartney explained in the statement.

Eight million of those are thrown in the ocean. Almost all of those bottles are used only once, and the United States throw away nearly 38 billion bottles every year.

Last month the designer announced her partnership with Parley for the Oceans. This is a company that tries to stop the pollution of oceans. They are collecting plastic bottles found at the bottom of the ocean and transform them into usable materials.

