Step Inside The Dreamiest Celebrity Closets

Recently we took you on a small tour of Mariah Carey’s house-size closet. The diva’s closet is one of the most glamorous ones we have seen so far. Her collection includes a compact and piano from Marylin Monroe and a pink Birkin bag from the boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

It’s no secret that every Hollywood A-lister has a walk in closet. The stars have shoe collections bigger than an actual shoe store. With a six figure salary, you have at least one concern less. You can have the same styles of shoes, bags, and clothes in multiple colors. This is a pretty good reason to get rich. Just think about the hours you spent in front of the mirror in the store thinking which color to get.

Anyway, it seems that we all have something in common with the celebrities. Regardless the size of the closet, we never have enough room for all our precious clothes and accessories. Remember, even Mariah Carey keeps a lot of her shoes in storage. So, you’re not alone in this struggle. Just accept the idea that your closet will never be quite big enough. That’s doesn’t mean that you should stop shopping. All you need is maybe a celebrity dream closet.

Step inside the closets of the biggest celebrities and designers such as Olivia Palermo, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren and more. These are the exact places where all those stylish outfits you see in the media are born. You’ll probably ask yourself why they’d ever wear the same piece twice. It seems that we all have another thing in common. When you like something so bad, you just can’t help yourself but wear it all the time, even if you are Paris Hilton and have thousand other similar items.

Nancy Gonzales