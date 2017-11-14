Step Inside the YSL’s Exhibition in Paris

Paris is always a good idea. Nobody needs a reason to book a flight to the city of lights. But If you were looking for one anyway, there you have it: the newly opened YSL exhibit showcases the designer’s most outstanding designs. Many great designers started with a dream and passion. They started from nothing and built an empire around their names. But you can barely see the person behind the brand, now that these brands are parts of enormous fashion conglomerates and sell worldwide. Sometimes we all forget that these outstanding designers dreamed big enough and didn’t succeed by chance. That’s why the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris opened its doors for the YSL exhibition – to remind us of the person behind the brand.

The YSL exhibition will take you inside the Yves Saint Laurent’s archives and his magnificent work. This exhibition will give you a close look at the designer’s work practice. The event takes place at the Hôtel Particulier where the designer spent almost 30 years working. Museum-goers will have a chance to see the designer’s office space and his untouched desk, used from 1962 and on. Yves Saint Laurent was a dog person. You can see French bulldog figurines on the desk in honor of his dog Moujik. His signature glasses have a spot on this desk as well as the walking stick that he received as a gift from his mentor Christian Dior. Besides these pieces, visitors will have a chance to see iconic shots of the designer by Irving Penn and Andy Warhol.

As an addition to the more intimate look at his work, there is a separate section dedicated to Yves Saint Laurent’s sketches. These sketches give a closer look at Laurent’s design approach. The exhibition also shows the most iconic pieces he designed through his successful career. Expect to see the Mondrian dress, “le smoking suit,” and designs from his last collection. Yves Saint Laurent’s most famous editorials are displayed at the exhibition. There is also the one with the German model Veruschka in French Vogue.

The exhibition opened its doors on October 3 and will be open until September 9th, 2018. Head over to 5 Avenue Marceau to see the best of Yves Saint Laurent. The exhibition is open to the public Tuesdays to Sundays, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm and on Fridays until 9:00 pm. The tickets are affordable for everyone. There are 10EU tickets for adults and 23EU tickets/per person for guided tours. On MuseeYSLParis.com you can find more info about the tickets.

Photo Credit: Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris