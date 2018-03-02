Stranger Things’s Sadie Sink Made Her Runway Debut at PFW

“Stranger Things” stars are real fashion icons even though they are still in their teen years. The latest actress from the TV series who got a fashion gig is Sadie Sink. The 15-year old opened the Undercover’s Fall 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week. Many models have to work for years to get to walk the runway for some of the most famous fashion houses, but Sadie was the show opener on her runway debut. She also led the finale and appeared on the runway a total of 3 times.



The actress donned a sporty combo that consisted of red joggers and matching hoodie topped with an embellished beanie. The look was finished with, what could be considered as “ugly sneakers” with red details. Sink effortlessly walked the runway, like it’s not a big deal, while it actually was. The “Stranger Things” star is, in fact, too young to be walking runways. The CFDA, LVMH, and Kering all go by the rule to hire models that are 16 or older. The reason why brands shouldn’t work with models under 16 is to make sure that they aren’t exposed to unsafe working conditions at such a young age. Although the runway looks that Sadie modeled were age-appropriate, Undercover’s designer most certainly should have respected CFDA’s efforts to protect models.

Many models recently spoke up about sexual abuse. This makes the act of hiring an underaged model even more controversial. Even though the CFDA promised separate changing rooms backstage and more privacy, still they don’t recommend hiring models under 16.

In Undercover’s defense, the designer Jun Takashi was inspired by “eternal youth” for the Fall 2018 collection. A 15-year old is most certainly a great representation of the theme, but people still have divided opinions about his decision to cast underaged model.

Even though this was Sadie Sink’s first appearance on the runway, the teenage star is no stranger to the fashion world. She has starred in several editorials so far. One of her biggest fashion gigs is her appearance in a Miu Miu campaign. Her “Stranger Things” pals are already fashion icons as well. One of the coolest 14-years old out there, Millie Bobby Brown wins every red carpet and has a Calvin Klein campaign on her resume. Moreover, the 16-year old Caleb McLaughlin was spotted front row at New York Fashion Week. Altogether every single “Stranger Things” star has a unique style and makes it on the best-dressed list of every red carpet event they attend.