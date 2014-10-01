Street Style Chic From Paris Fashion Week Spring 2015

Paris Fashion Week spring 2015 has also come to an end, however, it has left a whole array of chic street style looks for our inspiration, presented by our favorite celebrities, It girls and fashion bloggers. Since PFW is always the longest of the major fashion weeks, lasting for nine days, it certainly brings the richest and most abundant street chic looks, giving us the right dose of inspiration for looking creative and one-of-a-kind throughout the cold season, at the same time having some bright ideas for the warm days to come. Like it is characteristic of the world fashion capital, we mostly saw chic, feminine and classy looks, however, surely there were also big fans of the colorful, eccentric and extravagant, painting the streets in the most sizzling shades and patterns and brightening up the mood instantly!

Trying to make a stronger impression and catch the attention of the world famous street style photographers, many It girls sported some of the most vibrant and personality-filled outfits that they had cherished for the fashion week days. We managed to see gorgeous designer clothing pieces not only from their fall 2014 collections, but also some fresh attire options we have just seen unveiled on the world’s famous catwalks for the coming warm season. From luxurious and spectacular couture designs to casual and sporty outfits, PFW street style brought it all and never lacked interesting fashion ideas.

On of the most iconic looks spotted throughout the nine days was the gorgeous red sleeveless mini cocktail dress with a full fluffy skirt and a rose-embellished corset that stunning Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko sported. She finished off her look with a pair of Ulyana-style red pumps and sunglasses, having her hair styled into a sleek updo and looking that charming and romantic. Another Russian It girl, Miroslava Duma picked an iconic striped coat from Valentino for attending the Italian fashion house’s show, matching that with a pair of classy peep-toe heels and a brown bag and looking so adorable while showing off her baby bump.

We always expect some of the coolest looks to be presented by Anna Dello Russo, and she certainly managed to stand out at Paris Fashion Week too. Her ultra-romantic and ethereal blue Valentino chiffon gown that she sported for attending the brand’s show is definitely one of the hottest looks spotted in Paris this year.

In line with such elegant and feminine looks, we also saw rock style motifs, presented by cutie Elena Perminova, mixes of the sporty and the girly and outfits that put the stress on layers and textures. So we can rightly say Paris streets saw it all in terms of fashion and we are so happy to have these stunning looks for endless inspiration to bring our style fantasies into life. This is the perfect dose of fashion for us to see the new season in style until the next fashion month kicks of with all its glamour and extravaganza!

Photos courtesy of Vogue UK, Fashionising, W Magazine