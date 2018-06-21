Street Style Favorite Kimono And Jeans

If you follow street style at all, then the kimono and jeans look is no stranger to your eyes. Two very versatile things paired together make for a fun outfit. I got on a kimono kick last year and may have purchased a few too many since, but they are so beautiful and all so different, it’s hard to say no. I score my pieces at vintage stores, vintage clothing conventions, and flea markets, but Etsy has the mother load. You can spend days looking through kimonos that range in all sizes, years, and prices ($45-$3,000+) to be exact. I wear mine mostly with jeans, but they are great over a slip dress, or of course asa house robe. Below you can shop a few of my favorite kimono/jean combos and also these fun 50’s metal weave basket handbags.

This combo screams spring with it’s bold floral patterns and light colored jeans.

Get This 30’s Silk Floral Kimono For $127.00 Here.

Get These Citizen’s Of Humanity “Tulip” Jeans For $167.00 Here.

Get This Dorset Metal Weave & Lucite Bag For $120.00 Here.