Summer is such a fun season for work attire! Whether you are a die-hard maximalist for a devoted minimalist, this is the time of the year where you can bring a fresh vibe to your style with colors, prints, accessories or silhouettes. Flip through this article to see the chicest street ideas to upgrade your work style.

Brighten up your work week with tropical suits! Instead of a classic suit, go for a printed one that will get all eyes on you.