Fashion Gallery

Street Style Highlights From Spring 2018 MBFW Tbilisi

By Updated on

Prev Page1 of 23

Tbilisi Fashion Week gained the most of its popularity ever since Demna Gvasalia became an internationally known designer. The Georgian designer rebuilt the standards for street fashion with his label Vetements. One of the coolest streetwear labels (now approved by the biggest It celeb gals) was born in 2014. Since then Tbilisi Fashion Week started to attract a lot of influencers, editors, and buyers that hope to eye the next big name on the international fashion scene. Demna Gvasalia doesn’t show in Tbilisi anymore, but he was all over the streets. Fashion fans flaunted their coolest Vetements pieces as well as clothes from the Balenciaga’s Fall 2017 Collection also designed by the most famous Georgian designer.

The Spring 2018 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Tbilisi happened between November 2 and November 6. Every year this fashion week hosts fashion shows of domestic designers to increase the presence of the Georgian design on the international fashion scene. Among the designers who showed their Spring 2018 collections this year was the Bella Hadid-approved label Situationist. On the schedule were also Avtandil, Anouki, Nicholas Grigorian, Eloshi, Lalo and more. The streetwear aesthetic dominated both on the runways and on the streets.

Georgians know how to rule the streets. And how to break the rules. Twisted denim jackets, vibrant colors, fanny packs and thick sneakers dominated on the streets of the Georgian capital. Georgians aren’t afraid to wear bright colors and florals in fall. The color trends for this season predicted vibrant hues and the cool crowd in Tbilisi is here to make a statement with them. Off-White, Balenciaga, and Gucci are named the world’s top three brands. And Georgians are well aware of this fact. Besides the Balenciaga pieces, the infamous Gucci fanny packs and Off-White’s yellow industrial belt took over the streets of Tbilisi.

Take a look at how the coolest people in Tbilisi dressed during Spring 2018 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Street Style Highlights from SS 2018 MBFW Tbilisi gray coat and acid green sweater
Photo Credit: Eva al Desnudo
Prev Page1 of 23

Recent Posts

8 Women Who Shaved Their Heads in 2017

Celebrities Hairstyles

8 Women Who Shaved Their Heads in 2017

This year is definitely the year of big hair transformations. Celebrities are embracing new and unexpected hairstyle trends. Super-chic buzz cuts are slowly taking over Hollywood. If you thought that you would never like a...

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign

Celebrities Fashion

Alicia Vikander Stars In Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Campaign

Louis Vuitton and Nicolas Ghesquière chose their favorite muse to star in the new campaign for the brand. Gorgeous actress Alicia Vikander looks stunning in the latest advertising material created for the Cruise 2018 collection....

Best Dressed At The 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Best Dressed At The 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards

Last night the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Vogue celebrated the 14th anniversary of their fashion fund. Each year they have a contest. The purpose is to help emerging American designers in their...

See Kate Upton’s Wedding Gown & Photo Moments

Celebrities Fashion

See Kate Upton’s Wedding Gown & Photo Moments

The blonde bombshell Kate Upton and the Houston Astors Justin Verlander are another celebrity couple that tied the knot. Upton and Verlander looked impeccable while walking down the aisle under the bright Tuscan sun. The...

Street Style Highlights From Spring 2018 MBFW Tbilisi

Fashion Gallery

Street Style Highlights From Spring 2018 MBFW Tbilisi

Tbilisi Fashion Week gained the most of its popularity ever since Demna Gvasalia became an internationally known designer. The Georgian designer rebuilt the standards for street fashion with his label Vetements. One of the coolest...