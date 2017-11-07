Street Style Highlights From Spring 2018 MBFW Tbilisi

Tbilisi Fashion Week gained the most of its popularity ever since Demna Gvasalia became an internationally known designer. The Georgian designer rebuilt the standards for street fashion with his label Vetements. One of the coolest streetwear labels (now approved by the biggest It celeb gals) was born in 2014. Since then Tbilisi Fashion Week started to attract a lot of influencers, editors, and buyers that hope to eye the next big name on the international fashion scene. Demna Gvasalia doesn’t show in Tbilisi anymore, but he was all over the streets. Fashion fans flaunted their coolest Vetements pieces as well as clothes from the Balenciaga’s Fall 2017 Collection also designed by the most famous Georgian designer.

The Spring 2018 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Tbilisi happened between November 2 and November 6. Every year this fashion week hosts fashion shows of domestic designers to increase the presence of the Georgian design on the international fashion scene. Among the designers who showed their Spring 2018 collections this year was the Bella Hadid-approved label Situationist. On the schedule were also Avtandil, Anouki, Nicholas Grigorian, Eloshi, Lalo and more. The streetwear aesthetic dominated both on the runways and on the streets.

Georgians know how to rule the streets. And how to break the rules. Twisted denim jackets, vibrant colors, fanny packs and thick sneakers dominated on the streets of the Georgian capital. Georgians aren’t afraid to wear bright colors and florals in fall. The color trends for this season predicted vibrant hues and the cool crowd in Tbilisi is here to make a statement with them. Off-White, Balenciaga, and Gucci are named the world’s top three brands. And Georgians are well aware of this fact. Besides the Balenciaga pieces, the infamous Gucci fanny packs and Off-White’s yellow industrial belt took over the streets of Tbilisi.

Take a look at how the coolest people in Tbilisi dressed during Spring 2018 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.