Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 FFWD

The Fashion Forward Week took place last week in Dubai for the tenth time in a row. Dubai is one of the most developed fashion markets in the world. It is the place where you can see beautiful ladies wearing high-end brands on every corner. In the period between 26 and 28 of October, fashionistas stepped out on the streets to show off their best looks.

Dubai’s street style is the most diverse one so far. Compared to Milan and Paris, here you will see everything. Modest wear is common with women who want to celebrate their tradition. But there are also the ones that accepted contemporary fashion. All of them wear famous brands such as Off-White, Prada, Gucci and more. That is the beauty of this fashion week. The way these women style the same piece of clothing in different outfits deserves a praise.

Modest wear is noticing a rise in popularity. Luxury brands are making strong attempts to satisfy the wishes for all types of customers. That is why when you enter a high-end store sometimes you will see long-sleeved designs and necklines higher than usual. Many of the latest influential fashion bloggers are coming from countries where modest wear is a part of their tradition. It is amazing how they find ways to incorporate the traditional hijab in their fashionable outfits.

Aside from the chic outfits, Dubai offers statement jewelry and stunning makeup looks. Saudi Arabian women radiate with their beauty and love wearing outstanding jewelry. During this fashion week, trendy sunglasses were in the spotlight. Even men showed their unique sense of fashion wearing dapper suits and fashionable accessories.

Check out some of the best street style looks seen during the Fashion Forward Week in Dubai. From super-chic coats, dresses, to statement bags, these bloggers own every single trend.