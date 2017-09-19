Street Style Highlights From SS 2018 LFW

The London Fashion Week visitors dressed quite differently than the street style icons at NYFW. First of all, in New York, a lot of the visitors wore outfits from their spring wardrobe. On the other hand, the LFW visitors flaunted their chicest fall outfits to show us how to dress to impress in the upcoming season. New Yorkers had avant-garde style moments while Brits took fashion more seriously. During LFW we had a chance to see wearable street style outfits that we can steal from the fashion-forward ladies.

According to the Brits, you need killer boots in fall 2017. Preferable low-heeled ankle boots in vibrant color. Red, sterling silver and white boots might be what’s missing in your fall wardrobe right now. You’d be surprised how versatile are these colors.

The weather in London allowed the visitors to flaunt their newest stylish outwear pieces. Outstanding blazers and coats paraded on the streets of London these days.

Red was the color of choice for many style icons which is another indicator that English ladies like to play by the rules. The fall runways announced the red color as the new It color of the season. So, the fashion-forward ladies spiced up their fall outfits with this vibrant color. From outwear and boots to red-hot details, we saw red everywhere on the streets of London.

The fall florals that were also popular on the shows back in February are now a part of the stylish ladies’ wardrobes. Among the statement pieces with floral print spotted during LFW were maxi dresses, playful skirts, and jumpsuits.

You can actually copy most of the street style outfits from LFW. Gorgeous wearable fall ensembles ruled the streets of London and gave us major style inspiration. Feast your eyes on the street style highlights from LFW and don’t hesitate to steal some ideas from the most fashionable English ladies.